Pregnant, Barbara Evans suffers a fat phobic attack in the street and releases the verb

Pregnant, Barbara Evans he remains the victim of intrusive comments about his body. The famous woman, who gained weight because of the process of getting pregnant and also because of the pregnancy itself, told on Instagram about a situation she experienced in her condominium.

“About five boys passed on bicycles, I don’t know how old they were, and commented ‘Wow, Mom, how fat she is! But it’s fat!’ And I’m listening to everything. I’m here, I’m pregnant, walking. Do you have a problem? Am I eating at your house? Giving you work? We run after”, said the famous.

“Yeah, we’re not thin. How will it look? But what has weight has happiness“, shot Evans, who is waiting for Ayla, his first daughter with Gustavo Theodoro.

Honestly, Barbara Evans said: “It hurts, right?! We are human beings. We have no control over what people will think or feel.”

“I just think we have to have more love for people. I think empathy doesn’t even exist in the world anymore. Of course we feel sad, there’s no way we can’t absorb it”, he pointed out.

Barbara Evans rebuts follower comment

Before the event, the daughter of Monique Evans had already vented about the comment that a netizen made about the swelling in her ankle. “He doesn’t look awful, he’s swollen because I’m pregnant. Measure your words”, shot the blonde.

Happy to be expecting a daughter and saddened by the attacks, the ex-Fazenda lamented: “It’s pretty crazy. While it’s the most beautiful and special moment of my life, I’ve been suffering attacks regarding my weight, my swelling, literally everything… I have a really good head and I try not to let myself get shaken. But sometimes it goes too far, right?!”.

“People, have more empathy, more love. I’m carrying my biggest dream, and rest assured that my aesthetic at the moment is not my priority! Let me enjoy my pregnancy, stop attacking me! Not only me, but many pregnant women! That’s very sad!”, concluded.