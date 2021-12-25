Prisoner for Corruption, South Korea’s Former President Receives Pardon – News

South Korean President Moon Jae-in granted a formal pardon to former president Park Geun-hye this Friday (24). The country’s former leader had been sentenced to 22 years in prison for abuse of power and coercion in a massive corruption scandal.

In an official statement, South Korean Justice Minister Park Beom-kye said Park was on a list of people who received a special amnesty “from a national unity perspective”.

The former president was the first woman to take office in South Korean history, in 2013. Despite having entered the role as someone who “was not connected to any old political group”, less than four years later, she was target of an impeachment process.

The scandal highlighted the hidden links between the country’s large companies and President Park and her friend and advisor, Choi Soon-sil. Both were accused of receiving kickbacks and bribes from large conglomerates in exchange for preferential treatment in contracts.

The crisis caused Park’s right-wing bloc to lose the voters’ preference, who chose to elect Moon, from the left-wing bloc.