Promo on Play Store: 158 free or discounted Android apps and games

This Friday (24), Christmas Eve, Android smartphone users will receive various promotions on the Google Play Store as a gift. Anyone looking to renew their mobile app library can purchase 158 general apps, games and customization items on offer for free or at a discount.
There are 23 titles being distributed for free, while another 155 can be purchased for a reduced price. Some of the promotions involve making “premium” versions available at a lower cost.
Among the highlights of the time are the complete Goat Simulator catalog, the three Reigns card games from DevolverDigital and, of course, the Nova Launcher Prime for R$ 0.99 — a promotion that has already become a Christmas tradition. Last Wednesday (22) we released another 109 titles on offer that are possibly still available at a discount on the Google app store.
To redeem the offers, you will need to go to each app’s page and make a symbolic purchase. The next step is to download the app or game to your device. It is worth noting that the items are linked to your Google account, which allows you to download it from any device logged in.
Promotions are for a limited time, ie prices can be modified at any time by publishers. Without further ado, check out the complete list below and take the opportunity to comment what you think of it in the comments!