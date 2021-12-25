Promo on Play Store: 158 free or discounted Android apps and games

This Friday (24), Christmas Eve, Android smartphone users will receive various promotions on the Google Play Store as a gift. Anyone looking to renew their mobile app library can purchase 158 general apps, games and customization items on offer for free or at a discount.

There are 23 titles being distributed for free, while another 155 can be purchased for a reduced price. Some of the promotions involve making “premium” versions available at a lower cost.

Among the highlights of the time are the complete Goat Simulator catalog, the three Reigns card games from DevolverDigital and, of course, the Nova Launcher Prime for R$ 0.99 — a promotion that has already become a Christmas tradition. Last Wednesday (22) we released another 109 titles on offer that are possibly still available at a discount on the Google app store.