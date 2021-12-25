Public consultation for childhood vaccination against COVID receives criticism – National

Vaccination of children is discussed in Brazil (photo: PIXABAY/REPRODUCTION) The unprecedented public consultation on vaccination against COVID-19 for children between 5 and 11 years old, in addition to health experts who highlight the unusual procedure and the attempts to delay immunization, received several criticisms from those who accessed the form available on the Ministry’s website of health.

The formulation of the questions is based on the principle, defended by President Jair Bolsonaro, that immunization is not mandatory and induces the less informed respondent to support measures, such as the need for authorization from parents or guardians and a “pediatric medical report”. The sentences start with “You agree” that vaccination is not mandatory. Another complaint from users is that many were unable to submit responses after filling out the form. When ending the survey, the message appears on the user’s screen: “”the maximum number of people have already responded to this form.”

Physician Ana Beatriz Araújo Neves has two children, Álvaro, 8, and Otávio, 5. “I tried it only once and the message appeared that the maximum number of people had already answered the form. I think the vaccination of the children was very important. My children will be vaccinated as soon as possible.”

When opening the form, the question about how you learned about the public consultation does not include the “press” option. In the questions that deal directly with immunization, the following script is followed:

– Do you agree with non-compulsory vaccination in children aged 5 to 11 as proposed by the Ministry of Health?

– Do you agree with the prioritization, in the National Immunization Program, of children aged 5 to 11 years with comorbidities considered at risk for severe COVID-19 and those with permanent disabilities to start vaccination?

– Do you agree that the benefit of vaccination against COVID-19 for children from 5 to 11 years old should be analyzed, case by case, being important the presentation of the consent form of parents or guardians?

– Do you agree that the benefit of vaccination against COVID-19 for children aged 5 to 11 years should be analyzed, case by case, being important the prescription of the vaccine by pediatricians or physicians accompanying the children?

– Do you agree that the presentation of a vaccination card is not mandatory for children to attend schools or other commercial establishments?

The consultation will be available until January 2nd and anyone can participate by filling out the online form. As published in the Federal Official Gazette, the period is open for “contributions, duly substantiated, to be presented”.

The federal government must buy new vaccines with another formulation. For children, this is 1/3 of the formula approved in Brazil. Authorization has already been granted by regulatory agencies in the United States and the European Union.

In a statement, the Regional Council of Pharmacy of Minas Gerais (CRF/MG) showed “concern regarding the position of the Federal Government of not immediately starting vaccination against COVID-19 in children aged between 5 and 11 years”. And remember that the measure has already been adopted in more than 16 nations.

For the president of the CRF/MG, Júnia Célia de Medeiros, “there would be no need to put this very important issue to be decided in a public consultation. The lives of millions of children cannot be at the mercy of public consultations and other bureaucracies, when what is needed is action and agility in the process”, he defends.

According to her, pharmacists dedicate years of studies and are professionals directly involved in the development, production and analysis of vaccines. “For this reason, we felt obliged to clarify and mobilize the population to defend the vaccination of children against COVID-19”, he emphasized.

According to the CRF/MG, immunization against COVID-19 is a duty of the government and a right of every citizen. “Raising doubts about the quality of vaccines is a demerit to the entire history of Brazil’s National Immunization Program and a misguided attempt to politicize a public health issue. Child vaccination is crucial for the control of the pandemic. Children can become contaminated. with the new coronavirus and, even asymptomatic, transmit the disease to their social nucleus, such as parents and grandparents, who may be more susceptible to the development of severe symptoms.”