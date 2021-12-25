Publishers invest in science books to win a wider audience – Culture

For some time now, Brazilians have read at least one news every day about the covid-19 pandemic, scientific denial, deforestation and fires, the climate crisis or the return of hunger. The science agenda is on the rise in the media, and now increasingly in the artistic. “I get the feeling that every time I go to a bookstore there’s a new book talking about animals or plants,” says the podcaster. Sofia Nestrovsky, who rediscovered the old dream of being a scientist in literature.

Beside Leda Khartoum, she presents the Twenty Thousand Leagues, podcast that proposes the reading of scientists created by the Megafauna bookstore with support from the Serrapilheira Institute. The first season, which started in August 2020, was about Charles Darwin, while the second has been releasing weekly episodes about Alexander von Humboldt. “Interests are turning more and more to the sciences, and science is growing because of that too,” says Leda.

The perception of more popular science books makes sense. In 2021, at least a quarter of Ubu publishing house’s catalogue, traditionally devoted to reflections on politics and art, was dedicated to the genre. For next year, the house hopes to include science in at least a third of the launches. The publisher decided to invest more after the Italian botanist Stefano Mancuso become one of its most read authors.

At the time of the release of Plant Revolution (2019), Ubu knew it was facing a different approach to the core issues it discussed. This mixture of knowledge also motivates the publisher Fósforo, created in May 2021 with a branch dedicated to science. One of the founders, Fernanda Diamant, was also the creator of Vinte Mil Léguas and editor of scientific dissemination in the literary magazine four five one. With the experiences, she wanted to give more visibility to publications, mainly national ones.

“There’s a lot of translated stuff, purchased rights, and less Brazilian production, which is something I want to do,” says Fernanda.

Next year

Of the 24 books published in the first year of Phosphorus’s existence, two were about science, a proportion that should continue next year. The first one, Psychonauts: Travels with Brazilian Psychedelic Science, from the journalist Marcelo Leite, is among the best sellers of the house and went to reprint after six months and 3,000 copies.

The Rio publisher Dantes, in turn, began to explore the world of science in 2006, through the project Cabinet of Curiosities by Domenico Vandelli, which gave rise to a collection of scientific works from the perspective of letters and arts. This dialogue attracted an audience unfamiliar with the themes.

766E3C01-53A8-483E-9B06-CCE0C7108013 Interests are increasingly turning to the sciences, and science is growing because of that too E0EAB005-9061-4B3D-86B9-AEB61693E313 Leda Khartoum, Host of the Vinte Mil Léguas podcast

Director Anna Dantes informs that the house publishes one or two books a year with a circulation of 2,000 copies and reprints annually. “The subject of science is no longer an area just for scientists. I think it’s about life, so it’s about any of us.”

The invasion of science into the art world may be a sign that society is tuned in and sensitive to the subject, says Ubu editorial director, Florencia Ferrari. “Art is a good place to capture the discussions and anxieties that are circulating.”

This year alone, the objects of study of the biological sciences were at the exhibition of the Museum of Modern Art of São Paulo (MAM), curated by macuxi artist Jaider Esbell, at the table on biodiversity at the Rio Book Biennial and in the theme of Paraty International Literary Festival (Flip), which addressed the relationship between literature and plants.

For writer Evando Nascimento, one of the Flip 2021 curators, the theme would hardly have been chosen in other editions. Five years ago, when he started researching for the work Plant Thought: Literature and Plants (Civilização Brasileira, 2021), there were few books in Portuguese on botany aimed at a wider audience.

766E3C01-53A8-483E-9B06-CCE0C7108013 I have the feeling that every time I go to a bookstore there is a new book talking about animals or plants. E0EAB005-9061-4B3D-86B9-AEB61693E313 Sofia Nestrovsky, Host of the Vinte Mil Léguas podcast

Today, there are more scientists willing to share knowledge and writers interested in science. “It is far from being a fashion”, says Nascimento. “The botanical interest, but for a renewed botany, is here to stay, and the fine arts and literature are open to that.”

After covid-19, the publishers hope that scientific dissemination will be consolidated in Brazil, as is the case in other countries. First, because climate and food issues will continue to be present in the discussions and pandemics may reoccur, but also because of the need for beauty.

For Sofia, from Vinte Mil Léguas, reading books about science can be done “not only to learn about scientific facts, but also to satisfy the desire for mystery and wonder”. Furthermore, adds Leda, just as the reader finds science in fiction, like the anatomical descriptions of Moby Dick, by Herman Melville, he can discover literature in the poetic analogies of scientists.

book tips

The Plant of the World, by Stefano Mancuso (Ubu, 2021)

Narratives with historical curiosities about plants, such as the seeds sent to the moon, the trees of liberty planted in the French Revolution and the trunks that make Stradivarius violins.

Donna Haraway’s Companion Species Manifesto (Time Bazaar, 2021)

Analysis of the implosion of nature and culture generated from the close relationship between people and dogs, linked by what the author calls significant otherness.

The Plot of Life, by Merlin Sheldrake (Phosphorus and Ubu, 2021)

The result of the author’s immersion in the life of fungi, essential beings in the creation of the world and in the evolution of other species that still speak about current human society.

Metamorphoses, by Emanuele Coccia (Dantes, 2020)

With a philosophy of metamorphosis, the author defends that all living beings undergo the metamorphic act, from birth to feeding.

Letters to the Bat, by Nurit Bensusan (Thousand Leaves, 2021)

The bat is the species considered by many to be guilty of the new coronavirus. Based on this, the author reflects on humanity’s relationships with the beings it shares the planet with.

A Dirty Thrush, by Marcos Rodrigues (Unicamp, 2021)

It depicts the life of an ornithologist, in South America, during the process of identifying a new species of bird.

Psychonauts, by Marcelo Leite (Fósforo, 2021)

The journalist recovers the history of the main psychedelic drugs, from their discovery in the 20th century to their recent medicinal use.