Rafa Kalimann poses in a thong bikini and sports a giant butt: “Spectacle”

Bold, Rafa Kalimann enjoys the day amidst nature with little clothing and leaves fans drooling

the ex-BBB Rafa Kalimann raised the temperature of social networks during the afternoon of this Friday (24) by appearing with a very daring black micro bikini.

In clicks amidst nature, the beauty stole the show by showing off her sculptural body. In the photos, she appears to be sticking out her butt from various angles.

The brunette is in Minas Gerais, where she will spend Christmas with her family.

“Wow, what a hot woman”, said an impressed follower. “Owner of beauty”, said a second in the comments. Another, did not skimp on words to praise the famous. “Beautiful, radiant, a spectacle”, he wrote.

FAILURE?

the ex-BBB Rafa Kalimann opened the game about canceling the program Kalimann House.

When giving a lecture, whose excerpts ended up on social media, the influencer confessed that her first attempt as a presenter did not go as well as she expected.

At the event, she spoke about the “no’s” she heard and said along the way. “I didn’t want another reality show, I wanted Big Brother Brasil. I don’t want this brand. I want in this segment to be with that brand there. I don’t want to live here, I want to live there“, he reflected.