Rafting fire leaves at least 39 dead and 72 injured this Friday

At least 39 people died and 72 were injured in a massive fire that hit a ferry in southern Bangladesh, authorities said on Friday (24). Some passengers jumped into the sea and swam to shore. The fire started around 3 am this Friday (local time). The MV Avijan-10 vessel was carrying 800 passengers in the Jhalokati district on the Sungandha River.
Fire chief Kamal Uddin Bhuiyan, who led the rescue operation, said the fire may have started in the engine room.
The 15 fire trucks took nearly two hours to control the flames. It took another eight hours to cool the wreckage, he added.
The ship was sailing from the capital Dhaka to Barguna, about 250 kilometers to the south. It was packed because so many people were returning home to spend the weekend with friends and family, said fire chief Fazlul Haque.
The 72 injured passengers were hospitalized, including seven with severe burns, who were taken to a hospital in Dhaka in critical condition. As the fire spread across the crowded ferry, many passengers jumped into the river to escape the flames.
“I was sleeping on deck and was awakened by screams and noise. To my astonishment, I saw black smoke coming out of the back of the ship. I jumped into the frozen river waters through thick fog like many other passengers and swam to shore.” , said Anisur Rahman, one of the survivors.
The government formed two committees to investigate the fire and ordered them to report their findings within three days.
Ferry accidents are common in Bangladesh and are often attributed to overcrowding and lax regulation in the country, which has some 130 rivers.
Ships are an essential means of transport, especially in the south and northeast of the country. In April, 25 people died after a ferry collided with another ship and sank in the Bangladeshi capital.