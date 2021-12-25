RAM 1500 and 2500 2022 get news and start at R$ 449,990

RAM has updated the 2022 line of large RAM 1500 and 2500 pickup trucks, which are now more expensive at prices of R$449,990 and R$474,990, respectively.

The RAM 1500 Rebel 2022 now has a faster multimedia system, having wireless connections for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as well as simultaneous dual pairing.

In this sporty-focused large pickup, it also adopted an N95 cabin air filter and rear lid handle with LED lighting.

On the Rebel 2022, all exterior finishes are now black, including wheels, brand logo on the grille and central bulkhead on the front bumper.

These details were unique to the optional Level II package, which remains available. Another new feature of the RAM 1500 Rebel 2022 in terms of appearance is the metallic Granite Crystal paint.

The RAM 2500 Laramie 2022, on the other hand, received new wheels and a front grille, which adopted more chrome elements. The rear cover has LED lighting over the handle, to facilitate trailer hitching at night.

The RAM 2500 Laramie 2022 also added updated Uconnect media center with 12-inch screen. Now connections via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay can be done without cable and the system is faster and with the possibility of pairing two phones at the same time.

Also like the RAM 1500 Rebel 2022, the RAM 2500 Laramie 2022 also adopted the cabin air filter which becomes the N95 type, improving the air quality against impurities and diseases.

The model returns with the Night Edition series, which had wheels and grille the same as the 2021 model but all chrome finishes are black or body color.

The interior is always black, including columns and ceiling, contrasting with the brown and beige pattern, a favorite of the 2500 Laramie Standard clientele.

There’s also adaptive cruise control with stop, frontal collision warning with braking, and active-corrected lane-stay sensor.

It also has premium Harman Kardon sound from 16 speakers, 10-inch subwoofer and 750W of power; induction telephone charger, side rear seat heating; Digital internal rearview mirror and electric running boards.

The RAM 1500 Rebel 2022 has a 400 horsepower HEMI V8, which allows the truck to reach 100 km/h in 6.4 seconds. The RAM 2500 Laramie 2022 has a Cummins 6.7 diesel with 365 horsepower.

RAM 1500 2022 and RAM 2500 2022 – Photo Gallery