Raphinha approaches Bayern transfer agreement

January’s transfer window promises. And who can do well is the forward Raphinha, who is close to closing with Bayern, according to a statement by commentator Bruno Formiga, from TNT Sports.

The transaction value is around 50 million euros (R$ 322 million, currently). The athlete’s trainer club, Avaí is entitled to keep 3% of the total, that is, 1.5 million euros (R$9.6 million). Vitória de Guimarães, Sporting and Rennes will also receive a fraction of the value for having counted on the player at some point until he turns 23.

Internally, Avaí already has this money in the budget to help catch up on overdue finances.

Raphinha should arrive at Bayern as a replacement for Kingsley Coman, who has a contract with the Bavarians until 2023 but can be negotiated now not to leave for free later on (as happened with Alaba, for example). Renovation attempts so far have been frustrated.

Raphinha is the absolute highlight of Leeds United, led by coach Marcelo Bielsa, and has been gaining more and more space in the Brazilian team. This season, the player has eight goals and an assist in the Premier League.