Rare pink hand fish seen in Australia for the first time in 22 years

AUSTRALIA — Considered the rarest in the world, the pink handfish, native only to Australia, was first sighted in 22 years off the coast of Tasmania. The animal is considered “extremely endangered”.

The pink handfish was last seen by a diver off the coast of Tasmania in 1999 and has only been seen four times. However, Australian researchers say they have rediscovered the species due to a deep-sea camera taken earlier this year in a marine park.

The new view shows fish in deeper, more open water than before. Scientists thought the fish was a shallow water species that lived in protected bays, but it has now been found at a depth of 150 meters off Tasmania’s wild south coast.

“This is an exciting discovery and offers hope for the continued survival of the pink handfish, as they clearly have a wider habitat and distribution than previously thought,” said lead researcher and marine biologist, associate professor at the University of Tasmania, Neville Barrett.

In February, his team dropped a bait camera on the sea floor of the Tasman Fracture Marine Park to examine the coral, lobster and fish species below. The protected park, the size of Switzerland, is known to have a long crack in the earth’s crust that allowed marine life to be found at depths of more than 4,000 m.

A research assistant combing through the images in October spotted the peculiar creature among the crowd of larger animals drawn to the bait.

“I was watching one of our rustic videos and there was a goldfish that appeared on the edge of the reef that looked a little weird. I took a closer look and I could see her little hands,” said Ashlee Bastiaansen of the university’s Institute for Antarctic and Marine Studies.

According to Professor Barrett, in an interview given to the American news program ABC, at the time, this allowed a great frontal image to identify the species in an absolutely categorical way and measure its size. The images were thrilled to allow you to use a range of techniques and really see what these deeper habitats are like for such a rare species.

Pink handfish are one of 14 types of handfish seen around Tasmania, the southern island of the Australian mainland.