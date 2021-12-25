Readjustment of federal civil servants could end up in court – Politics

Shutdown of the Federal Revenue’s tax auditors may compromise actions to combat smuggling and tax evasion

(photo: Federal Revenue/Disclosure – 5/13/21)

The displeasure and irritation of federal civil servants with President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) could reach the courts. In addition to the imminent strike, the general dissatisfaction must gain a greater proportion. Although the issue is not being discussed at the end of this year, it would not be the first time that members of the Brazilian civil service tend to sue the judiciary and can do so under the constitutional principles of isonomy and impersonality.

According to Fábio Faiad Bottini, president of the National Union of Central Bank Employees (Sinal), at first, the fight is political, as they believe in the possibility of reversing the idea of ​​readjustment only for police officers. “However, we do consider filing a lawsuit against this isolated restructuring if this error is not corrected later on, as the disrespect for the principle of impersonality will be clear, since it will be a declared favoring of the electoral base of the president Jair Bolsonaro,” he said.

Rivânia Andes, president of the Forum of Federal Public Servants’ Entities (Fonasefe), also does not rule out the possibility of judicialization. “We are intensifying the discussion on the workers’ salary agenda and the mobilization process for the strike and other actions that may be necessary to guarantee the principle of equality. This is one of the main issues regarding the readjustment for only one category: the breaking of isonomy between the categories of the federal public service”, he said.

The National Association of Federal Public Lawyers (Anafe) has already issued a warning to the Attorney General about the legal risk represented by the differentiated adjustment. “Similar situations in the past have led to many litigations in court, such as the 28.86% increase, granted on military salaries, in January 1993. But there is a lack of details on how the adjustment will be for federal police officers and federal highways. There is a lack of elements for a discussion on judicialization and we still do not know how this adjustment will take place, as there is a lack of data and information”, said Lademir Rocha, president of the association,

There are also those among the servers who wish to have more time for analysis to proceed with the issue. Rudinei Marques, president of the National Forum of State Careers (Fonacate), stated that the matter will still be debated. “Next Wednesday, we are going to evaluate issues related to mobilization. For now, we are not thinking about legalizing it”, he stated.

Indefiniteness

In his traditional live on social networks, Bolsonaro stated that he “does not want to commit injustices” about the forecast of the salary increase for civil servants in the 2022 Budget that does not embrace all categories. “Look, the federal government didn’t specify any (category) either. I already say: there is nothing defined. (…) It doesn’t mean that we are going to meet this or that category. R$ 2 billion are reserved, let’s see what will be done ahead. Can you do it? You can do it. We are aware of the difficulties, inflation is high. But we see what we can do, within the responsibility. Does everyone deserve it? Everyone deserves it,” said the president.

Bolsonaro even petted the police, highlighting feats of the category. “But here is the Federal Highway Police, which has set a record for drug seizures. There’s also the penal police, who, wow, have a huge job and their salary is down there,” he said.

The Chief Executive even tried to justify and argue that he could think of a “linear increase for everyone”. “It will give 0.6% of readjustment for everyone, of that R$ 2 billion. Now, if there’s an opportunity, talk about it (later). We don’t want to commit excesses, injustice for more or less. It is really a category that, in large part or almost all of them, takes Brazil to its destination in its policies”, he stressed.

Bolsonaro’s speeches try to appease his situation with the civil service that is already threatening a general strike. On Thursday alone, nearly 700 Federal Revenue service employees asked to be removed from various positions at the head of the agency. The stoppage of the tax auditors will affect the actions of the Revenue, such as the fight against smuggling and tax evasion. Other categories articulate a mass strike for the second half of 2022.

According to the president of the National Forum of State Careers (Fonacate), Rudinei Marques, “Bolsonaro did what no other union leader could: mobilize the categories of civil servants”. According to him, the head of the Executive “managed to set fire to a salary campaign that was very timid”. It is worth remembering that the 2022 Budget will still undergo presidential approval. Bolsonaro referred to the adjustments in the document at this stage.