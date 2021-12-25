Regina Duarte Pins Globo after being barred in particular

Regina Duarte was ignored in the special “70 Anos Esta Noite”, on TV Globo, shown last Tuesday, and did not miss the opportunity to snipe Rede Globo. On her Instagram profile, the 74-year-old actress reproduced an image of a headline saying she had been “ignored” in the special. On top, there was the following message: “Regina, you’re bigger than Rede Globo. Eternal sweetheart in Brazil”.







Scene from the novel ‘Vale Tudo’, from 1988, with Regina Duarte and Glória Pires. Photo: Bazilio Calazans/Disclosure/Estadão

In the caption, she wrote. “The biggest feeling that invades me in the commemorations of the SEVENTY YEARS of TELENOVELA is gratitude. LIFE has given me fantastic opportunities to play in a job that has not only benefited me. Most Brazilians received with me a gift full of love, of joys of identification with the most genuine human emotions

The special showed the meeting of several actors who were part of the history of television drama such as: Tony Ramos, Lima Duarte, Betty Faria, Francisco Cuoco, Susana Vieira, Renata Sorrah, Nívea Maria, Gloria Pires, Patrícia Pillar, Adriana Esteves and Taís Araújo were some of the highlights. Antônio Fagundes and Camila Pitanga, who no longer have a contract with the channel, were also invited.

In the case of Regina Duarte, Globo chose to show her only through scenes of some of its best-known characters, such as Raquel from “Vale Tudo” and the widow Porcina from “Roque Santeiro”. There was no testimony as in the case of those mentioned above.

It is worth remembering that Regina Duarte was an actress at Globo for over 50 years.