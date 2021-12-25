Rehabilitation Center carries out collection and donation of health equipment for those in need – Acorda Cidade

Published on 12/23/2021 15:08.

If you or any of your family members have already used health equipment, such as crutches, wheelchairs or a bath, for a certain period of time, you may know that it feels bad to leave these items lying around when they are no longer needed. Meanwhile, on the other hand, a number of patients are in the opposite situation: they are people who are recommended to use equipment but do not have the money to buy or rent it. It was with the idea of ​​solving this problem that the Donate Accessibility project was born.

The action is developed by the Reabserv Rehabilitation Center, a specialist in Neurofunctional Physiotherapy. According to Vinícius Oliveira, coordinator of the center and physiotherapist, the idea is to collect this equipment and donate it to those who need to use items ranging from simple crutches and bath chairs and walkers, to complex wheelchairs, hospital beds, pneumatic mattresses, secretion aspirator, among other equipment.

“In our daily life, in the care of patients with neurological difficulties, we understand the importance of these equipment for good rehabilitation. However, not everyone is financially able to bear the costs of these materials. Some need equipment that is often available on the SUS network, but they run into the long wait and face a bureaucratic process”, says the physiotherapist, adding that this delay is distressing for those who need it most and who have already lost count of witnessing people appealing to friends , neighbors, churches and social centers to find a donation, but it is not always simple to find a donation.

A patient who is bedridden for a long time runs the risk of developing bed sores, wounds that are difficult to treat and that can lead to infections. This makes the treatment even more difficult.

“Imagine a patient who was bedridden for a long time, having to bathe in bed, being able to sit in a bath chair and having the possibility of taking a shower? Only those who have been through this know how gratifying it is. What we do is a solidarity exchange. We collect this equipment that is no longer used and we donate or lend it to patients who would not be able to afford these costs. I say we lend, as some patients will only use it for a certain period of time. Then we collect this material and deliver it to another patient who is in need at the time. It is a current of good that needs to be known because it has a very positive impact on the lives of patients”, he said.

He tells of a delivery they made to a man who had a motorcycle accident and had been waiting for a wheelchair by SUS for a long time. “We got the chair, made the delivery and it was very moving to see how much he was moved by regaining the autonomy to move around”, he celebrated.

Its purpose is to make the population aware of people with physical or neurological disabilities and who lack equipment to assist in their mobility. With this in mind, Reabserv asks for your help: if you or a family member/friend has any of this equipment at home that helps with physical mobility and, of course, if it has not been used, take it to the collection point: Reabserv Rehabilitation Center, located at Rua Barra das Mangabeiras, 16, Cidade Nova, so that we can intermediate the donation to someone who needs it but does not have the means to buy it. For patients who need this equipment, the guidance is to contact Reabserv via telephone 3304-0356. Patients undergo a screening and will receive all the necessary guidance to participate in the project.

“It is through solidarity with others that we are able to reach our maximum potential as human beings and citizens. Support Donate Accessibility so that others can move forward towards their dreams. Be you also an accessibility donor and join us in transforming our society into a more accessible place for everyone!”, he concluded.