Reinforcement in São Paulo and Fla waiting for Jorge Jesus

The Ball Market has news on Christmas Eve. In Brazilian football, São Paulo announced a new reinforcement, while Flamengo observes the situation of Jorge Jesus at Benfica.

See the main news of the day on the ball market:

Jandrei is from São Paulo

São Paulo announced the hiring of goalkeeper Jandrei, who was at Santos. The player signed with the Morumbi club until 2023 with the possibility of renewal for two more seasons. He arrives to be Tiago Volpi’s immediate reserve in the tricolor goal.

Flamengo just watches

Flamengo is closely watching Jorge Jesus’ next steps after Benfica’s defeat by Porto, yesterday. The directors of the rubro-negro club should not enter the scene until there is some concrete movement in the Lisbon team. The newspaper A Bola published that the president of Benfica, Rui Costa, will have a meeting to debate the continuation of the Mister in the position. Flamengo chose to stay in the bush and wait.

Cavani or Suarez

Corinthians awaits an answer after submitting a proposal by Edinson Cavani. The Uruguayan still hasn’t said yes or no. If the Manchester United striker rejects the Alvinegro club, also Uruguayan Luis Suárez appears as an option for the board.

Botafogo wants Renan Ribeiro

Botafogo is looking to hire goalkeeper Renan Ribeiro and has already made a proposal to Sporting, according to the newspaper A Bola. The publication emphasizes that the Brazilian has not played a game for the Portuguese team since March 25, 2019.