Remember him? Ex-Palmeiras, forward Vinícius reinforces Serie A club

Revealed in the base categories of Palmeiras, forward Vinícius returns to the elite of Brazilian football after standing out with the Náutico shirt in Série B. The 28-year-old player was announced as a new reinforcement for Goiás last Saturday night (24) .

Vinícius was announced as a Christmas present for the Goiás fans. Before, the striker was even speculated as a possible reinforcement of Bahia for 2022.

VINICIUS IS OF THE GREEN! 🤝🇳🇬 Forward Vinícius is the first signing of #BiggestInMidwest for the 2022 season. ↕️ 1.80cm

➡️ 28 years old

➡️ 28 years old Welcome, Vini! 🤜🏼🤛🏼 pic.twitter.com/S9zVtThFp0 — Goiás Esporte Clube (@goiasoficial) December 24, 2021

Vinícius had a great season with Náutico’s shirt. The forward played 44 games, scored 13 goals and distributed 11 assists. The player was also champion of the Pernambuco Championship in 2021.

The striker emerged as a promising talent at Palmeiras and debuted as a professional at 16 years old. Vinícius played for the first team at Verdão between 2010 and 2014, in which he made a total of 100 matches and eight goals.

At Palmeiras, Vinícius won the following titles: 2012 Brazil Cup and 2013 Brazilian Series B Championship.

Vinícius failed to gain great prominence at Palmeiras and started to be loaned out, defending clubs such as Vitória, Capivariano, Ceará, Coritiba and Adanaspor.

After ending his relationship with Verdão, the forward also passed through Chapecoense, Criciúma and Larissa (Greece), until arriving at Náutico in 2020.

