Reservoirs will end the year at a level greater than 2020 due to increased rainfall

The level of the reservoirs of the National Integrated System (SIN), which covers the country’s energy storage complex, will end this year with a better outlook than in December of last year.

According to data available on the website of the National Electric System Operator (ONS), the Northeast, North, Southeast/Midwest and South subsystems ended the year 2020, respectively, with 46.1%, 28.1%, 18 .67% and 27.5% of energy stored in the plants. This year, according to the operator, they will finish with 47.15%, 41%, 23.53% and 44%.

During 2021, the energy storage of the SIN fluctuated, due to the water crisis that hit the country, ranked as the worst in the last 91 years. Thus, the hydroelectric plants stopped producing a lot and the thermoelectric plants needed to be activated. One of the consequences was the increase in electricity prices, which increased 20.09% in the last year.

According to the former president of the Energy Research Company (EPE) and professor at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), Mauricio Tolmasquim, for the year 2022, forecasts indicate that the country will have more rain than in 2021, and the rains in the months of october, november and december contributed to the current scenario, of more comfort.

“There was a great improvement in these months, because it rained reasonably well. The problem was precisely to arrive in November with the probability of not meeting the demand at that time of year, which is higher. So the rain that was higher than expected helped, but we are still dispatching more thermals than usual at this time of year.”, he explains.

The director general of the ONS, Luiz Carlos Ciocchi, said last week that the level of the reservoirs will not be a reason for electricity rationing or blackouts in 2022. Ciocchi said that the reservoirs should reach the dry period of 2022 fuller than were in this phase of 2021, supplied between 58% and 62% at the end of the wet season. He also highlighted the expansion of the system’s infrastructure.

“We should have another 10,000 megawatts of new energy coming into the system throughout 2020, and more transmission lines, favoring bringing more energy from the North and Northeast to the Southeast. A very good situation that we should have to run in 2022”, he explains.

Professor Tolmasquin’s forecast converges with the forecast announced by the agency. According to him, the increase in rainfall next year will help to deactivate some thermal plants, which could make the electricity bill cheaper.

“If the rains continue to be plentiful, the thermal plants must continue to be turned off, mainly due to the price of this type of energy. As much as there was no rationing, we had a price shock that hit the economy and will last for years to come. In other words, rationing was avoided, but this is not free, and it will leave a very high bill for consumers in the coming years.”, says the engineer.

The specialist also points out the importance of speeding up the transition of energy matrices in Brazil. According to the ONS, today, 63.2% of Brazil’s energy matrix comes from hydroelectric plants, while 21.69% comes from thermoelectric plants. Wind and solar energy correspond, respectively, to 11.39% and 2.62% of the system.

