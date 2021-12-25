Result of the Super Seven 186 today, Friday (12/24/21)

The prize of the Super Seven contest 186 is accumulated at R$ 3.2 million

Caixa will draw the results of the Super Seven contest 186 from 17:00 (GMT) this Friday, December 24th. The event takes place at Espaço da Sorte, in Bela Vista, in São Paulo, and the prize is accumulated at R$ 3.2 million.

Result of the Super Seven 186

The numbers for the result of the Super Seven drawn today were: 5-2-8-3-8-3-0.

1st column – 5

2nd column – 2

3rd column – 8

4th column – 3

5th column – 8

6th column – 3

7th column – 0

Super Seven Awards

Players need to match three, four, five or six reels to win smaller payouts. To win the main value it is necessary to guess all seven columns of the result of the Super Seven 186.

All players who mark three numbers receive a fixed amount of R$5 each. After deducting the total paid in this band, Caixa distributes the remainder of the premium to the other bands: 55% in the first band, 15% in the second band, 15% in the third band and 15% in the fourth band.

If no bets match the result of Super Seven 186, the value accumulates to the first track of the following contest.

How to receive the award?

At accredited lotteries and Caixa agencies, it is possible to withdraw prizes. For values ​​from R$1,903.98, payment will only be made at the branches.

amounts of BRL 10,000 or more will be paid in at least two working days from the date of presentation of the ticket. Online betting winnings can be transferred to a Mercado Pago account.

The player has 90 calendar days from the draw of the result of the Super Seven 186 to redeem. If the amount is not withdrawn, it will be transferred to the National Treasury for investment in the FIES – Higher Education Student Financing Fund.

What is the Probability of getting the result right?

The odds of hitting the seven columns of the Super Seven 186 result are one in 10 million with the single bet. In the other tracks, the chance is one in: 158,730 for six columns, 5,879 for five columns, 392 for four columns and 43.5 for three columns.

