Results of the Lotofácil contest 2405 today, Thursday (12/23/2021)

From 20:00 (GMT) bettors can check the result of the Lotofácil contest 2405 this Thursday, December 23rd. The prize is estimated at R$1.5 million and the player who hits the 15 tens wins.

Result of Lotofácil 2405

The numbers drawn in Lotofácil 2405 were: 02-03-04-05-06-07-08-09-11-15-17-18-19-21-23.

What are Lotofácil’s prizes?

Altogether, the modality has five prize bands and therefore pays five different prizes. To earn any amount, you need to match 11, 12, 13, 14 or 15 numbers from the result of today’s Lotofácil 2405.

After paying all the lucky ones from the last three lanes, the Cashier passes 13% to the 14-tens matchers and 62% to the 15-tens matchers. A further 10% will be accumulated for the first tier of contests ending 0 and another 15% for the first tier of Lotofácil da Independência.

How to receive the award?

In lottery houses, players can also receive values ​​of up to R$1,903.98. In addition, Lotteries Caixa allows the transfer of wager amounts online to a Mercado Pago account.

All winners have up to 90 calendar days, counting from the draw of the result of the Lotofácil contest 2405, to withdraw the amount. After this period, the amounts are transferred to the National Treasury for investment in the FIES – Higher Education Student Financing Fund.

Probability

The probability of hitting the result of Lotofácil 2405 with a single bet is one in more than 3.2 million. Already with a 20 tens game (maximum allowed), then this chance increases to one in 211.

Lotofácil’s latest results

The result of the Lotofácil contest 2404 on Wednesday, December 22, had the following scores: 01-02-03-04-05-07-10-11-12-14-15-22-23-24-25.

The result of the Lotofácil contest 2403 on Tuesday, December 21st, had the following scores: 01-04-05-08-10-12-16-17-18-19-20-21-23-24-25.

The result of the Lotofácil contest 2402 on Monday, December 20th, had the following scores: 01-02-03-04-05-06-09-10-11-13-14-18-20-23-25.

The result of the Lotofácil contest 2401 on Saturday, December 18th, had the following scores: 01-04-05-06-07-09-10-11-12-15-16-19-20-22-23.

The result of the Lotofácil contest 2400 on Friday, December 17th, had the following scores: 02-03-05-09-10-11-12-13-14-15-16-20-21-23-25.

The result of the Lotofácil contest 2399 of Thursday, December 16, had the following scores: 01-02-04-05-07-09-12-14-15-16-17-19-20-21-25.

