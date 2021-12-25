Rezende celebrates his hit with Bahia and explains his style of play



Source: Disclosure / Goiás EC

After a passage through Goiás in the last Series B, defensive midfielder Rezende pleased the tricolor board and received a two-year contract proposal. He accepted the offer and was the third reinforcement announced by the Squadron for 2022.

In his first interview as a Bahia athlete, Rezende stated that he was happy from the first moment he learned of the tricolor interest in his hiring.

“When we found out about Bahia’s contact, we were very happy. It’s a giant club, a massive crowd. This challenge is very good. When I found out that Bahia was interested, I told the businessman that this was what I wanted”.

After a career marked by performances in fourth division clubs, the player took a step forward in his career by playing for Goiás in 2021.

“I started at Madureira’s base, I got to professional. Then I went to Portuguesa-RJ and Resende, on loan. Then I went to Thirteen. Then, Azuriz-PR and I arrived in Goiás”.

“It was a very good passage for me, a very good experience too. I had never played a Serie B and Goiás gave me this opportunity to play. Thanks to God, I was able to contribute a lot in access. It was very important for my career and for my family.”

game style

Regarding the way he prefers to play, Rezende defines himself as a defensive midfielder, but also a defensive midfielder.

“I played as the first defensive midfielder in Goiás, but I’m a player who really likes arriving in the area, having the ball. I’m a very dynamic player, I like to score, to get in the area. I’m a guy with a lot of strength and physical vigor”.

“In Goiás, we played a lot with three defensive midfielders and I was playing on the left. In fact, in Goiás I didn’t get to play centralized with the first defensive midfielder, but when we played with two defensive midfielders, I was the one who was more (backward)”.