Rico Melquiades vents about his father’s murder, and remembers hell at home: ‘He was a very bad person’; watch

Rico Melquiades is enjoying a very special moment in his life, right after becoming the champion of “A Fazenda 13”. This Thursday (23), the new millionaire gave an interview to Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, and spoke a little about his trajectory before entering the rural reality show. Rico was moved as he recalled the difficulties he and his mother went through with the influencer’s abusive father.

On October 16, while Melquiades was still confined, the Civil Police of Alagoas announced the capture of a man suspected of killing retired military policeman Manuel Araújo Santiago, father of the former pawn. The crime took place in 2017. Because of the reality show, the champion only found out about the news after leaving.

“I had no idea… My mother separated and came back from my father, but when I started to earn some money, I told her that we were going out. My dad was bad about drinking. Without the drink, she was a different person, but we didn’t see my father well. Without alcohol it was only 8, 9 am“Reported Rico.

After the boy’s mother managed to get out of this situation, Manuel began a new relationship. “This woman had a son who was involved in the wrong things. My father, being a military policeman, this boy thought he was a threat and killed my father. is four years old“he explained.

“I will not be a hypocrite. I was sad when they murdered him, but it wasn’t that despairing thing. We lived with him all our lives, but it was a life of suffering. My mother stayed at home and I went to the street, I was anxious, thinking that he was going to do something. My sisters and I had to hide our forks and knives at home so he wouldn’t pierce my mother. My life was hell at home“, remembered.

According to the influencer, life with his father was very painful. “I never wished this for my father. When that happened, I suffered, but it wasn’t the suffering of years. My father was such a bad person, he said he wanted the pension to be with the government and not my mother“, said the boy.

After achieving success and his own money, Rico focuses on helping his family. “My purpose is to create a company, something, to put my family to work, so they can have an income. They become very dependent on other people. I want to focus on my family“he explained.

“I help by asking them to clean, I give them money. I always help in some way, but I still can’t provide a fixed income. My concern is for them more than myself. My family never had anything, we were always humiliated. My father didn’t give 10 cents at home, my mother worked as a maid“, recalled Rico.

Once canceled on social networks, Melquiades managed to turn the tables and become a character loved by the public. “My record hasn’t dropped yet, I’m still ecstatic. I’m very grateful. I was really hated because of the other reality show I participated in (On Vacation with Ex). When I left ‘The Farm’, I never imagined that these people who were rancid with me, started to like me“he confessed. See the interview: