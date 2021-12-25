Rodolfo Rodrigues: Corinthians will be the 4th force in Brazilian football in 2022 – 12/24/2021

With the end of the 2021 season, the arrival of the transfer window and the definitions of who will compete in each championship, it is now time for the predictions for the 2022 season.

Palmeiras, which won the 2020 Libertadores in January and the 2021 in November, held coach Abel Ferreira, has already looked for reinforcements (such as forward Rafael Navarro, midfielder Atuesta and goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba), and has entered once again as big favorite in all the main tournaments of the season — Libertadores, Brasileirão and Copa do Brasil.

Galo, who had a brilliant season in 2021, with the titles of Minas Gerais, Brazil and the Copa do Brasil, is another one that arrives strong in 2022. After leaving the queue of 50 years without titles in the Brasileirão, Atlético-MG goes with all in search of Libertadores, in which he was eliminated in the semifinals in 2021 by Palmeiras undefeated.

Flamengo, the bogeyman of 2019, Brazilian champion of 2020 and vice of the Libertadores and Serie A, is another that has arrived once again in recent years as a big favorite. With the base of the winning team of the last three years, the rubro-negro is also in the market looking for a new coach and reinforcements.

At the end of the year, according to the website Transfermarkt, which specializes in market values ​​of players and transfers, Palmeiras ended the year as the team with the most valuable squad, valued at 177.7 million euros, followed by Flamengo (155, 6) and Atlético-MG (112.5), showing the strength of these three today.

Corinthians, which finished 5th at the Brasileirão and was recently reinforced with defensive midfielder Paulinho, enters 2022 stronger, but still a step behind rivals Palmeiras, Flamengo and Galo. Due to the reality of the club in the last three years, this ends up being positive. Brazilian champion for the last time in 2017, alvinegro was far from fighting for important titles in the last four seasons and now arrives with great expectations to make a good season. But 2022 will start as the 4th force in Brazilian football.

Despite having renowned players who wore the Brazilian national team jersey during the Tite era, such as Cássio, Fágner, Paulinho, Renato Augusto, Giuliano and Willian, as well as other veterans such as Jô, Fábio Santos and Gil, Corinthians still enters as a team in formation, coming from a reasonably good campaign after four years. Not to mention that many of its main players don’t have a great time in the physical part.

For a season that will be very intense, with games on Wednesday and Sunday, since we have the World Cup in November, Corinthians will hardly be able to have their veterans available for so many games. In the group stage of the Libertadores, which starts in April and runs until the beginning of May, the teams will play practically every midweek, while they will also face the Brasileirão on the weekends. For that, those with strong squads and with entire players must win.

In this sense, Corinthians still lacks a greater balance in its squad and more qualified players to get closer to rivals Palmeiras, Flamengo and Galo. Even so, the team comes as the strongest in the second division, which also has São Paulo, Fluminense, Internacional, Athletico Paranaense and Bragantino. It’s still not ideal, but it’s a step forward.

