Ronaldo’s first week at Cruzeiro is marked by rupture, X-ray and Luxembourg nuisance | cruise

Ronaldo Fenômeno’s first week as an investor in Cruzeiro began with the euphoria over the promise of R$ 400 million, went through (and will continue to go through) an audit of the club and ends with uncertainties about who will be the football coach of Raposa in 2022.

The last fact was the pronouncement by Luxembourg, last Friday. The trainer is still waiting for a contact from the new heavenly management to find out about the plans for 2022 and if they will go through with it.

– The decision has to be respected. He (Ronaldo) who bought the Cruzeiro, he who knows how to manage it. I just think it’s unnecessary to expose a professional who has been in the market for so many years, that people know what he can deliver and what he can’t deliver. And this evaluation, this research, whether it stays or not, whether it’s going to evaluate the work, only exposes the work of both sides – said the coach.

1 of 3 Ronaldo signs a contract for the acquisition of Cruzeiro — Photo: Divulgação/ XP Investimentos Ronaldo signs a contract for the acquisition of Cruzeiro — Photo: Divulgação/ XP Investimentos

The first steps of the team that works with Ronaldo brought uncertainty for Luxemburgo and his coaching staff. Starting with the silence about the future. A second act was the discontinuation of Alexandre Mattos’ collaboration. A sign that what was previously planned was not 100% bought by the Phenomenon.

as the ge already brought, Ronaldo wants to work with trusted names and with those he knows. Normal for those who promise to make a high investment in Cruzeiro. He named executives who worked at Valladolid to lead the baton passing: Gabriel Lima and Paulo André.

The change in Cruzeiro’s football management is just one of the steps that Ronaldo’s management demonstrates that it will take. Since the announcement that the former player will invest in Raposa, an intense exchange of information has been carried out between the board of the Minas Gerais club, all areas in which the Phenomenon will operate and its team members.

2 of 3 Ronaldo during a visit to Valladolid with Gabriel Lima (right) — Photo: Reproduction/ Instagram Ronaldo during a visit to Valladolid with Gabriel Lima (right) — Photo: Reproduction/ Instagram

Ronaldo has even made contact with the market, with people who have had a relationship with Cruzeiro, such as business and partnerships to understand the club’s moment. The idea is to complete the transition process within 120 days. Until then, Ronaldo will make emergency contributions, such as keeping salaries up to date and paying the transfer ban.