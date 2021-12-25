Ronaldo’s purchase of Cruzeiro makes Brazilian football turn to SAs

A little more than 80 years after its professionalization, Brazilian football is about to undergo a new management shock. With the objective of bringing Brazil back to the level of power in this sport, giving new impetus and new guidelines to clubs, the law that creates and regulates the SAF (Society Football Association) model was sanctioned in August by President Jair Bolsonaro.

The law provides instruments for clubs to enter a model that will facilitate the capture of investments, payment of debts, creating greater conditions for professional and efficient management, as did Cruzeiro, sold for R$ 400 million to Ronaldo Nazário. New deals are expected for 2022.

With the vast majority of Brazilian clubs in debt, the new law will open up the possibility for them to enter a new era of governance, replacing the period of excessive spending, debts with the government and a financial cycle based on an amateur vision of directors, without provision more accurate accounts.

Clubs such as Botafogo, Vasco, Avaí and Chapecoense already have concrete plans in this direction. Cruzeiro and América-MG have already announced that they will be companies in 2022. Ronaldo opened the gates and the trend is that, starting next year, a legion of clubs will become companies, in a situation similar to that which occurs in Europe, where 92% of the teams from the top five leagues are companies, according to a study by consulting firm EY, released in January.

“We have noticed that for two years there has been this conversation about turning clubs into companies. All Brazilian clubs owe money to the federal government. We noticed a movement by the clubs so that, as soon as the law was passed, they would accelerate, becoming companies to fundraising, in a more organized way. Several others from Series B, C and D are on the same path, for a more refined management”, says Pedro Oliveira, co-founder of OutField consultancy, specializing in sports rights.

The possibility of transforming Brazilian football is something concrete, already for 2022. “First, because there will be greater inflow of resources with greater legal certainty. Second, because we will have a new chance to think about governance. Historically, as an associative model, governance was being lost. The clubs had no owners and people were not held accountable for the decisions they made. Now, as companies and a law, it becomes safer for the investor.”

COMMON SHARES – The possibility of transforming the club into a S/A will have, as one of the changes, the fact that new companies are required to issue Class A common shares, in addition to being regulated by the Brazilian Securities Commission. This situation differs from the current scenario, in which the few company clubs, such as Cuiabá, Botafogo-SP and Red Bull Bragantino, operated in a model that did not guarantee them the same legal security.

“With a specific law, it was possible to bring the chance of a differentiated tax treatment, greater investment possibilities and debt resizing. The new law provides greater legal certainty. Corporations, by force of law or corporate practice, are more transparent and integrated with compliance systems, as they are in a more secure economic environment,” says Tullo Cavallazzi Filho, a lawyer specializing in sports law and president of the Special Committee on Sports Law at the OAB.

Most Brazilian clubs are non-profit sports associations. They do not need to pay IRPJ (Corporate Income Tax), CSLL (Social Contribution on Net Income) and Cofins (Contribution for Social Security Financing). And they pay PIS (Social Integration Program) and INSS (Social Security) at lower rates.

Until then, if they became a company, they would have to pay taxes like any other, including IRPJ and CSLL. With the approval of the SAF law, there will be a special tax regime for the football club that becomes an S/A.

It will pay lower tax rates. In the first five years, SAF will have to pay a tax (which will replace IRPJ, CSLL, PIS, Cofins and INSS) of 5% on gross revenue, excluding the sale of players. From the sixth year onwards, the tax to be paid will be 4% of the total gross revenue, but including the sale of athletes.

Among other facilitating points for the S/A are greater protection against pledge or blocking of revenue; mechanisms to request judicial recovery, bankruptcy or prioritizing creditors to receive first, within a period of up to ten years. “The club-company in the form of SAF has a much greater tax advantage. This is one of the greatest attractions of SAF”, says Cavallazzi Filho.

CHANGES IN SYMBOLS – The lawyer emphasizes that, in formatting the law, great care was taken so that the club’s tradition was not undermined due to the interests of investors. He states that the change of name, symbols, anthems, colors and headquarters, for example, can only occur with the agreement of all holders of common shares of Class A, which are exclusive to the original club or legal entity. “This was a defense that the law made to guarantee the historical and cultural aspects.”

AS/A will inherit contracts, commitments and debts. There is also the possibility for the investor to separate the football department from other activities, being only responsible for the first. Even when inheriting appointments. “The issue of contracts, debts and equity will depend on the chosen modality”, comments Cavallazzi Filho.

He points out that in the new model both the so-called large and smaller clubs have the profile to be successful, even with different types of investments with the transformation into a company

Avaí is another one that is about to become a company, in the mold of the new legislation. According to President Francisco José Battistotti, the club had already been preparing for this.

“Given the evolution of the discussion on the subject and after evaluating its local characteristics and future projects, even before the approval of Law 14.193/21, the club changed its statute allowing the proposal for the transformation to be presented to the Board of Directors. company.”

Battistotti, who is also president of ANCF (National Association of Football Clubs), is one of those who believe the club can become S/A and keep more than 50% of the shares under his control.

One of the models he has as a reference is Bayern Munich, which became an S/A, but has the majority of shares. A smaller part belongs to the sponsors, who do not have control over the team, but have become partners and seek to contribute and participate in the guidelines for a more efficient management. The return, after all, will also come to them.

FIRST CHANGE – Until 1933, the Brazilian team won only two South American championships. Brazil had stars like Neco, Friedenreich, Arnaldo, Amílcar Barbuy and Preguinho, but it used to be easily beaten by Uruguay and Argentina, despite the fact that football was still amateur in these two countries until the beginning of the 1930s.

Everything started to change in 1933, when professionalism was introduced in Brazil. Players like Leônidas da Silva, Domingos da Guia, Fausto and Niginho were leaving the country due to proposals from centers where football was already seen in a more professional way.

Seventeen years later, Brazil was already in its first World Cup final. After the first title, in 1958, it became known as the Football Country. It was in terms of management, therefore, that the greatest impetus was given for the talent of the Brazilian player, finally, to prevail. Now, the arrival of the SAF has become an instrument for the end of amateurism among the leaders.

In 1933, with the formation of the Carioca Football League and then the change in the status of Apea (São Paulo Association of Athletic Sports), the relationship between club and player became labor, with clubs paying salaries to athletes. And it led Brazil to establish itself as a reference in football.

“I’m tired of being an amateur in football, where this condition has long since ceased to exist, tainted by the hypocritical regime of tipping their players, reserving the bulk of their income for themselves. The clubs have gotten rich and I have nothing, I’m one pariah of football”, declared an ace of the time, Amílcar Barbuy, in the 1930s, in a statement to Floriano Correa in the book Grandezas e Miseries of Our Football.

About eight decades later, when announcing the purchase of 90% of Cruzeiro by Ronaldo’s company, Leo Berenguer, CEO of XP Investimentos, which intermediated the deal, signaled a new panorama in Brazilian football. And let it be understood that there is no way back. “We started to transform the history of national football. Cruzeiro is just the first. Many other negotiations are to come. Botafogo will be next.”

Check out the main points of the SAF project:

Name and emblem: The law that created the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF) establishes that the club can only change its name, anthem, emblem or colors with the agreement of the association that gave rise to the club-company.

Sponsorship and TV: Any commercial agreements, such as broadcast and sponsorship rights, will be transferred to SAF.

Equity: The text provides that the transfer of equity “does not depend on the authorization or consent of creditors or interested parties”. That is, clubs may or may not transfer the assets, but they must sign lease or lending contracts

Debts: The text provides for a period of six years, extendable for another four, for the club to pay off its labor and civil debts, creating mechanisms to accelerate these agreements.

Tax regime: The SAF Law creates a specific tax regime. In the first five years, the club-company will pay 5% on all income in a single tax, not levied on athlete transfers. Other revenues will be taxed. From the sixth year onwards, you will pay 4% on all receipts, including transfers.

