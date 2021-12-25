Ronaldo’s stake and 30% increase: director details new partner at Cruzeiro – Rádio Itatiaia

The marketing and innovation director of Cruzeiro, Rodrigo Moreira, detailed this Friday (24), in an exclusive interview to Itatiaia, the club’s new membership program. Released this Thursday (23), the new program will have special conditions for the People’s Time category, with admission at R$ 10, considerable load and priority in the purchase. Rodrigo also said that Ronaldo’s team, the club’s majority shareholder, actively participated in the program’s construction process.

“Ronaldo’s team, in the figure of Gabriel (Lima), who is leading this marketing issue, actively participated. It is obvious that in an operation like this, I don’t want to go into so much detail here, there may be some adjustment, but we understood and saw that they trusted a lot in this work that we built”.

Rodrigo Moreira also said that the club registered a significant increase in the program’s base. “With the impact of the launch, we increased our base by 30%. Even if this relative number is not absurd, it was the same financial volume moved when Flamengo qualified for the Libertadores final. So, the same volume as Flamengo Cruzeiro made new partners today, in a first wave of launches,” he said.

