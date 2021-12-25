Russian jet that competes with B737 and A320 flies for the first time with composite wings

Photo: Rostec





The newest Russian passenger plane MC-21 made history on December 25, 2021, flying for the first time with a wing made entirely of composite materials and designed internally in Russia.

Rostec, the jet’s maker, said in a press release: “Today, the MC-21-300 aircraft with a wing made from Russian-made polymer composite materials has made its first flight. The plane took off from the Irkutsk aviation plant and went as planned”.

According to the CEO of Rostec, Sergey Chemezov, the participation of composite materials in the MC-21 is around 40%, which is the record for aircraft in this class, being, according to him, above Western competitors such as the Boeing 737 and the A320.

“The use of resistant and lightweight composite materials enabled the development of a wing with unique aerodynamic parameters, impossible for a metal wing. The improved aerodynamics made it possible to enlarge the body of the MC-21 and make the cabin wider, providing greater comfort to passengers”, said Chemezov.

The domestic materials for the wing structure were developed in cooperation between Rosatom, Moscow State University scientists and aviation industry experts.

Watch a video of today’s flight, recorded by Rostec.

Completed program

The MC-21’s flight certification program has been completed and the aircraft will receive a type certificate in the near future, Industry and Commerce Minister Denis Manturov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel on Friday. ).

Manturov recalled that commercial deliveries of the aircraft should begin next year. Previously, the minister had said that certification would depend on the completion of the test flight program, which, apparently, was confirmed.

Now, there is another dependence, which is the agility with which the relevant decision will be taken by the Federal Air Transport Agency. The Ministry of Industry and Commerce promised to do everything possible to ensure the aircraft’s certification in the coming weeks.



