Russian justice fines Google 555.6 million reais for illegal content – News

A Russian court ruled on Friday (24) a record fine of 98 million dollars (BRL 555.6 million) to Google for not having eliminated “prohibited” content, a new measure by the country against the giants of the digital sector.

In a statement on its Telegram account, the communications department of the Moscow courts said that Google was found guilty of “recurrence” because the American group did not eliminate content considered illegal in Russia from its platforms.

The court did not detail the content involved. “We are going to study the court documents to decide the measures to be taken,” Google’s press office told AFP.

The Russian justice frequently announces sanctions to big digital companies accused of not deleting content that would make an apology for drugs and suicide, or that would be related to the political opposition.

The fine imposed on Google today is so high that it is unprecedented. This economic sanction may be accompanied during the day by another against Meta (the parent company of Facebook), which will be judged by this same Moscow court.

In October, Russian telecommunications regulator Roskomnadzor threatened Meta with a multi-million fine “between 5% and 10% of its annual turnover” from branches in Russia.

Fines, threats and blocks

In September, just before the legislative elections, Moscow forced Apple and Google to withdraw from their online stores in Russia the app of opponent Alexei Navalny, who is imprisoned for “electoral interference”.

It also threatened to arrest its employees in Russia if they did not cooperate, according to company sources.

In addition, they blocked several websites linked to Navalny after their organizations were considered “extremist” and condemned by the Russian justice system.

In the same month, Roskomnadzor announced the blocking of six virtual private network (VPN) software that allows access to pages banned in Russia.

Since 2014, Russian law requires Internet companies to store Russian users’ data in the country. Facebook, Google, Telegram and WhatsApp received fines of thousands of dollars under this law.

Russian authorities are developing a controversial “sovereign Internet” system that will allow the isolation of the Russian network from the world’s big servers.

In January 2021, President Vladimir Putin considered large Internet companies to be “indeed the competence of the States” and denounced their “attempts to brutally control society”.

NGOs and opponents fear the Kremlin will try to create a national network under its control, as it does in China. The government denies such a policy. The regime has also been increasing its presence in big Russian digital companies.

Technology group VK, controlled by a subsidiary of energy giant Gazprom (and which created the first Russian social network, “VKontakte”), recently announced the appointment as managing director of Vladimir Kirienko, the son of a close associate of Vladimir Putin.