Sabrina Sato was almost left out of the BBB for an unusual reason; know which· TV news

One of the most relevant celebrities revealed by Big Brother Brazil, Sabrina Sato almost failed the selection process for the third edition of the reality show, in 2003. The reason? A stool test. It’s just that she forgot to take the test requested by the production and had to race against time to get it.

“In the medical exam I had to do, I had to take the stool exam. And I forgot the stool exam. I almost didn’t go to Big Brother because of that. I had gone by bus. I had to take a taxi and ask the driver wait for my sister to get me the money and lower my poop pot,” said Sabrina, laughing, while participating in the podcast Pod Delas.

In a conversation with Tata Estaniecki and Bruna Unzueta, the Record presenter also recalled her passage through the Domingão do Faustão dance corps (1989-2021), even before being confined in the most guarded house in the world. Zoe’s mother confessed that she wasn’t the most dedicated professional on the team.

“I already missed a lot, I didn’t even work very much. It’s just that Sunday I wanted to go to the beach. I die of shame, but I invented a lot of excuses and I didn’t,” recalled she, who spent a year on Fausto Silva’s program. She abandoned the attraction after dropping out of Dance College to study Journalism.

Sabrina also missed work — at a jewelry store — when she received the news that she had been selected for BBB3. “I was never at home in the afternoon because I worked in a jewelry store. I was a hippie and I made costumes at Oscar Freire. I couldn’t stand working in this store anymore, I was tired! But one day I was absent and they called me. they called for the interview. I’ve already asked them to call the store saying I wasn’t going anymore,” he said.

