Samsung shows SSD PCIe 5.0 with almost double the speed of the previous generation

Company expected to start mass production in the first quarter of 2022

THE Samsung announced this Wednesday (22) the new High Performance PCIe 5.0 SSD, focusing on corporate servers. According to the brand, the SSD PM1743 it should deliver almost twice the speed and an energy consumption up to 30% less than the previous generation.

The device PCIe 5.0 is, along with ongoing development of products based on PCIe 6.0, Samsung’s bet to be the leader in the corporate server market, according to Yong Ho Song, Executive Vice President and Head of the Memory Controller Development Team at Samsung Electronics.

PM1743 SSD Performance

According to Samsung, the new SSD PM1743 has a sequential read speed of up to 13,000 megabytes per second, MB/s, and 2,500K random read speed input/output operations per second (IOPS).

Another point highlighted by the brand is the increase in recording speed. This device will have a 6,600 MB/sec sequential write speed is 250K IOPS random write speed. THE PCIe 5.0 can offer a bandwidth of 32 giga transfers per second, GT/s.

In terms of energy efficiency, the PM1743 promise something in the house of 608 MB/s per watt, which means a performance around 30% better, compared to the previous generation.



THE SSD will be available on models with 1.92 TB to 15.36 TB, in formats of 2.5 inches and 3-inch EDSFF (E3.S). THE Samsung plans to start mass production in the first quarter of 2022 of the device that was nominated for the CES 2022 Innovation Awards in the category Computer hardware and components.

Samsung and Intel partnership

THE Intel and Samsung are working together to test the new SSD PCIe NVMe PM1743, with the goal of locating and resolving potential technical issues that arise in PCIe 5.0 during the initial product evaluation period.

“In the near future, we strongly believe that PCIe Gen5 systems with high-speed NVMe SSDs will have the ability to transform applications such as Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning and high-performance databases.”, stated Jim Pappas, Director of Technology Initiatives at Intel Corporation.

Source: Samsung