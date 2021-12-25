Santos seeks recovery at Copinha after recent failures at U-20

Santos continues to prepare for the São Paulo Juniors Cup. On Thursday morning, Elder Campos’ team thrashed Guarulhos 4-1 in the second friendly before the tournament. After recent failures in the U-20, Alvinegro is looking to recover with the 2022 edition of the competition.

Peixe did not have good results in the category during the 2021 season. With three wins, four draws and 12 defeats, Santos was in 18th place in the Brazilian U-20 Championship, being one point behind the bottom and not qualifying for the quarterfinals. of the end.

Vila Belmiro’s team does not pass the first stage of a Brasileirão U-20 since 2011, when the competition was still organized by the Gaucho Football Federation. In the current format of the tournament, the best campaign in Santos was in 2020, when he added 18 points and also took 18th place. A year earlier, Alvinegro was in 16th place, but with 17 points.

In the Paulista Championship of the category, Santos was the vice-leader of its group in the first two phases, behind Água Santa in Group 9 and Guarani in Group 13. After passing Ponte Preta in the round of 16, with two victories, Peixe fell to Palmeiras in the next phase, after a draw and a defeat.

In all, there were 10 wins, four draws and six defeats at the state level. Alvinegro has not won a Sub-20 Paulistão since 2012, when they defeated São Paulo in the final. The last participation in a decision was in 2015, an edition billed by Corinthians.

The last Santos campaigns in the São Paulo Juniors Cup were not good either. In 2020, Peixe was eliminated in the second phase, losing on penalties to Ponte Preta after a 1-1 draw. In 2019, the club didn’t even pass the group stage, trailing União Mogi and São Caetano.

Alvinegro won the Copinha for the last time in 2014, beating Corinthians 2-1 in the final. At the time, the club ended the tournament with eight wins and 100% success, in addition to having the best attack and the best defense, with 29 goals scored and only two conceded.

Santos is in the group and is in group 8 of the Copa São Paulo, alongside Ferroviária, Rondoniense-GO and Operário-PR. O Peixe debuts at the tournament on January 3, at 9:45 pm (GMT), in front of the club from Paraná, at Fonte Luminosa, in Araraquara.

Leave your comment