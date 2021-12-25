São Paulo announces the hiring of Alisson, former Grêmio

This Friday (24th) night, São Paulo announced the hiring of attacking midfielder Alisson, who was at Grêmio. Now, the player will have a contract with Tricolor São Paulo valid until the end of 2024.

Check out the release:

“And there’s more reinforcement in Tricolor! This Friday (24), São Paulo hit the arrival of attacking midfielder Alisson, 28, who was at Grêmio and signed a contract until December 31, 2024.

After the hiring of Rafinha and Jandrei, the squad led by coach Rogério Ceni won another important piece for next season’s disputes.

CAREER

Alisson was born in Rio Pomba, Minas Gerais, and began her career at Cruzeiro. Still in the youth categories, the player defended Cabofriense before returning to the Belo Horizonte club to complete his training process.

After making his professional debut, the player was loaned to Vasco da Gama in 2013. Upon returning from Rio de Janeiro, he was two-time Brazilian champion with Cruzeiro, in 2013 and 2014, and received the opportunity to defend the Brazilian team at the Toulon Tournament, in France .

In 2017, he won the Copa do Brasil and ended his stay at the Minas Gerais club. For Grêmio, Alisson lifted the Copa Sudamericana cup and was four times champion from Rio Grande do Sul”.