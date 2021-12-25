São Paulo announces the hiring of Alisson, from Grêmio

São Paulo announced on Friday (24) the hiring of Grêmio striker Alisson. However, the player can only sign with the São Paulo tricolor because he terminated with Grêmio.

With São Paulo, Alisson signed a two-year contract, until the end of 2024. However, this is not the first reinforcement of the São Paulo team, as Rafinha also ex-Grêmio signed with the São Paulo team, in addition to goalkeeper Jandrei.

Alisson has been at Grêmio for the last 4 seasons and ended up being relegated in 2021 along with the club. For those who don’t remember, Alisson was hired in a deal with Cruzeiro, where Edilson joined the Minas Gerais team, and the tricolor received Alisson as compensation.

However, the striker in recent seasons has come to be well criticized. Aged 28, he was one of the athletes chosen by the Grêmio management to leave the club.

In 2021, Alisson did not have a great performance for Grêmio, with 41 games played, 4 goals and 3 assists. Two of those goals were in the same game and prevented Grêmio from losing to Cuiabá at home.

However, throughout his time at Grêmio, Alisson was not the guy who scored many goals. He played 185 games over these 4 seasons and scored just 23 goals.

Regarding assistance, the numbers improve a little, they were 27 over 4 years. We can say then that he needs 3.7 matches to directly participate in a decisive move (goal or assist).

Bearing in mind that Alisson is a forward on the side, those aren’t such bad numbers. However, he ended up being marked as one of those responsible for the Grêmio failure in 2021, so leaving was the best choice.

