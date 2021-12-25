São Paulo announces third reinforcement for 2022 and confirms arrival of attacking midfielder Alisson

THE São Paulo officially announced the arrival of the third booster for 2022 this Friday night, Christmas Eve. Through a post published on their Twitter profile, the tricolor team confirmed the hiring of attacking midfielder Alisson, who defended Grêmio last season.

At 28 years old, Alisson signed a contract with São Paulo until December 2024. In addition to the attacking midfielder, the Morumbi team has also confirmed the arrivals of right-back Rafinha, another one who was at Grêmio, and goalkeeper Jandrei, brought after a quick spell at Santos.

With the Cruzeiro shirt, Alisson participated in the winning campaigns in the 2013 and 2014 editions of the Brazilian Championship and also won the Copa do Brasil in 2017. For Grêmio, the attacking midfielder won the 2018 South American Recopa and was four-time Gaucho champion in 2018 to 2021.

In addition to playing for Cruzeiro and Grêmio, Alisson also played for Cabofriense and Vasco da Gama. Alongside Rafinha and Jandrei, the attacking midfielder arrives to reinforce the team led by coach Rogério Ceni after a disappointing campaign in the last Brazilian Championship.

Like Grêmio, a team that ended up relegating to Serie B, Alisson did not live one of its best seasons in 2021. Discreet, the new São Paulo reinforcement registered only four goals and three assists in a total of 41 games.



