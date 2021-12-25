São Paulo owes Eder gloves and 4 months of imaging and tries amicable termination

São Paulo will seek the friendly termination of Eder, a 35-year-old striker hired earlier this season. The idea is to seek an agreement with the athlete in the coming days. The problem is that the club has a considerable debt to the player. He did not receive four months of image rights or gloves because of signing the pledge, as determined by GOAL.

The São Paulo board confirms the existence of a debt to the Italian-Brazilian. However, it does not give details about the debt. The club has not yet started negotiations for the termination of its contract, but it has already communicated that it will try to break the bond in the coming days.

Outside the plans of the football department and coach Rogério Ceni, the striker still has another year of commitment at Morumbi.

Eder has the third best average of goals per minute in São Paulo. He scored a goal every 224 minutes, trailing only Jonathan Calleri and Pablo. The athlete regrets the lack of opportunities, as he has been physically fit since August this year. The athlete was little used by the former São Paulo commander, Hernán Crespo.

The hiring of the player is seen as a mistake behind the scenes at São Paulo. The board was not satisfied with the attacker’s performance in the current season. He made 29 games, with 1,119 minutes on the field, scoring five goals and giving two assists. The forward started in 13 games for the team alone and took the field for the last time on November 17, last year, in a 2-0 victory over Palmeiras, at Allianz Parque, in the 32nd round of the Brasileirão.

São Paulo’s idea is to use the amount that will be saved from Eder’s salaries to seek new reinforcements in 2022. The club dreams of Douglas Costa and Soteldo for the next season.

Information about São Paulo’s desire to terminate Eder was initially published by Menon’s blog and confirmed by GOAL with three distinct sources.