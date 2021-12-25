São Paulo ‘refines’ market targets and prepares up to 7 ads before the 31st

The Tricolor do Morumbi came to put together a list with 36 names, but it has already defined the main targets

As reported by Bolavip Brasil, São Paulo came to have assembled a list with 36 possible reinforcements for the next season. Among the names, there would be some that have cooled off at this time, such as Pedro. However, two of them were announced in recent days: Rafinha and Jandrei.

Rafinha arrives after a turbulent year at Grêmio, relegated to Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The right-back returned to Brazilian football in July 2019, when he was multi-champion with Flamengo, and had a quick transition (between August 2020 and March 2021) at Olympiacos, from Greece. He arrives to be the main name of the sector.

Jandrei was hired to be Tiago Volpi’s immediate reserve and increase competition for the position. The former Santos was almost not used by the accesses of Vila Belmiro last season, mainly due to the absolute ownership of João Paulo. At 28 years old, the archer has recent spells in Athletico-PR and Genoa.

The trend is that next to be announced will be Alisson. Out of the plans of coach Vagner Mancini at Grêmio, the 28-year-old right winger is targeted by the Tricolor do Morumbi, whoit still has four more names that can be made official before December 31 (Friday). Leonardo Buzato, creator of the SPFC Central, showed the list.

On Twitter, this morning (24), Christmas Eve, Buzato showed that conversations continue by Soteldo, Patrick, Wesley Moraes and Douglas Costa. Of these, the International’s medallion is close to going abroad, while that of arch-rival Grêmio involves high numbers to negotiate, as well as the short ex-Santos; Wesley recently ruled out Palmeiras and is also monitored by Colorado.