São Paulo ticket earns R$2.7 million

A ticket from the capital of São Paulo was awarded in the result of the Federal Lottery of Natal 2021 and won R$ 2.7 million. The 5625 contest draw was held this Friday, December 24, and had two series.

A total of five bets were drawn and four won the following prizes: R$ 15.5 thousand, R$ 14 thousand, R$ 13 thousand and R$ 12.2 thousand. The event was broadcast live on Caixa’s YouTube channel.

Result of the Federal Lottery of Natal 2021

Check the numbers of the winning tickets in the Federal de Natal 2021 lottery drawn at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo:

1st grade

1st prize of R$500 thousand – 78158 | BIXIGA LOTERIAS in SAO PAULO/SP

2nd prize of R$27 thousand – 75563 | LOTERICA CONCEICAO in PORTO ALEGRE/RS

3rd prize of R$ 24 thousand – 48743 | DROGARIA CARBELL in SAO JOAO DO MANTEINHA/MG

4th prize of BRL 19 thousand – 77843 | MENDES LOTTERY in ESTIVA/MG

5th prize of R$ 18, 3 thousand – 37004 | TALISMA in SAO PAULO/SP

2nd grade

1st prize of R$500 thousand – 78158 | BIXIGA LOTERIAS in SAO PAULO/SP

2nd prize of R$27 thousand – 75563 | LOTERICA CONCEICAO in PORTO ALEGRE/RS

3rd prize of R$ 24 thousand – 48743 | LOTEROX in RIO DE JANEIRO/RJ

4th prize of BRL 19 thousand – 77843 | CANTINHO DA SORTE in SAO PAULO/SP

5th prize of R$ 18, 3 thousand – 37004 | EDNA APARECIDA ARANDAS E CIA LTDA in JUREMA/PE

How to receive the lottery prize?

Federal de Natal 2021 lottery prizes can be redeemed at Caixa branches by presenting the RG and CPF. If the amount is less than R$1,903.98 another option is to redeem at lottery outlets.

The deadline for receiving the amount is up to 90 calendar days from the date of the draw. If the player does not withdraw the prize, the amount will be transferred to the National Treasury for application in the FIES (Finance for Higher Education Student Financing).

next draw

Next Friday, December 31st, the drawing for the Federal lottery contest 5626 is scheduled to start at 4 pm (GMT), which has an estimated prize of R$ 500 thousand. Tickets will be drawn from 4 pm (Brasilia time) and players are able to buy the bet in lottery houses or with street vendors.

The player can always check the result of the federal lottery on Wednesdays and Saturdays on DCI in real time.