Saulo reveals marriage crisis with Gabi Brandt: I ask for your prayers

Saulo Poncio used Instagram Stories to reveal that his marriage to Gabi Brandt is in crisis. During Christmas Eve, the singer and digital influencer even asked for prayers from followers for his family.

Trials are meant to help us evolve and become better people. The storm is necessary for the rainbow to exist. Today our family is going through a storm and it was not up to me to decide, but I can only pray that God will keep us and help us. I ask for your prayers for my marriage as well, and I believe that God’s promises will be fulfilled again. Let’s win together!

Stories published by Saulo Poncio Image: Play / Instagram

Saulo insisted that “nothing much” happened between the two, that “every marriage has a crisis” and that he admires Gabi.

“Before anyone speculates, nothing much happened, every marriage has a crisis, but as we are public people I felt compelled to share it with you. I admire you a lot, you will always be the woman of my life,” he continued.

Gabi didn’t post anything on her Instagram profile, but commented in a post on the Gossip do Dia gossip page asking people not to attack Saulo:

Guys, don’t attack Saulo, I made this decision to take a break? There was nothing you are thinking about! We are mature enough to know when to take a step back, so that the next ones are on the better path.

Comment by Gabi Brandt Image: Play / Instagram

Despite the reported crisis, the two spent Christmas together. Márcio Poncio even filmed the couple in a moment of emotion during Rose Nascimento’s concert. While the singer and also a pastor hugged Saulo, Gabi cried beside him.

Saulo and Gabi Brandt are the parents of two children: Davi and Henri. The two, who began a relationship in May 2018, got married in January 2019 and have already faced other crises in the relationship — including alleged betrayals.