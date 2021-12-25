Season two has a much lower audience approval rating than the first season

The average of the critics increased, but the opposite happened with the public approval!

the second season of The Witcher it arrived with a huge ratings success and excellent ratings from the critics, surpassing the debut season of the series in both counts. Despite this, not everyone seems to have been happy with the new season, as shown by the average audience in the reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes (via comicbook).

The first season of the Netflix production won a total of only 68% approval of criticism, but managed 98% public approval. In contrast, the new episodes saw an almost thirty percent increase in critic approval, averaging a total of 94% approval. On the other hand, the drop in the average audience was proportional: the second season has only 62% approval of the public.

The reason for this is soon clear from many comments. A lot of fans are dissatisfied with the changes in relation to the books and games on which the series is based. At certain points, the new episodes stray too far from the base material, which seems to have generated dissatisfaction. An example of this is the user comment. mm:

“Season 1 was great. This season has followed a lot of great base material for a long time. I can understand making some changes to the books to be more cinematic, but that wasn’t a good direction for the series. At the end of the season, the only thing in common with the font was the character names. Big failure after a great rookie season.”

The user Kiara K echoes the sentiment, saying:

“A star for Henry, because only he feels and understands the world created by A. Sapkowski. Huge wasted and reduced potential. This is not an adaptation, it’s a…..fanfic,” the user wrote. “Sad.”

In addition to several other comments along the same lines, some were more comprehensive in their criticisms of the new season. Cjen D he wrote:

“Apart from Henry Cavill it’s really hard to find redeeming qualities this season.”

Already Tomasz Z commented:

“This series is a joke. Nothing happens and nothing makes sense. The viewer does not develop any bond with any of the characters. For me they could kill Ciri in the middle of the series and I wouldn’t care. The showrunner tries to make Marvel for people with the attention level of a 12-year-old. Disaster.”

Casey B joined the two complaints, saying:

“It’s not just that this show is a bad adaptation of the story it belongs to, it’s just a poorly written show in general that wasn’t made for old fans of the source material or for new fans discovering the series.”

Despite the discontent of fans with some changes, the season is still a success, and soon should have its story continued in a third season. Meanwhile, the two seasons of The Witcher are already available on Netflix.

