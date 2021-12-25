See how Corinthians players spent Christmas Eve
After an atypical Christmas in 2020, Corinthians players returned to normality in 2021. Last Friday night was a party and Timão’s athletes enjoyed it with their families and, some, registered the moment on social networks.
Remember that Corinthians players are on vacation and, having already taken some exams, should start the pre-season on January 3rd. THE
my helm separated moments from some celebrations. Check it out below! See records of Corinthians players’ Christmas Eve
Willian and his family on Christmas Eve
Reproduction/Instagram
Gabriel Pereira on Christmas night
Reproduction/Instagram Stories
J and your family on Christmas night
Reproduction/Instagram
Cassio, wife and children on Christmas Eve
Reproduction/Instagram
Gustavo Mantuan, alongside his parents and brothers, Guilherme and Giulia, at Christmas
Reproduction/Instagram
Fbio Santos and family on Christmas Eve
Reproduction/Instagram
Gustavo Silva and family celebrate Christmas night
Reproduction/Instagram
Xavier on Christmas night
Reproduction/Instagram
Raul Gustavo on Christmas night
Reproduction/Instagram Stories
Gabriel shared Christmas night photo
Reproduction/Instagram Stories
Rger Guedes with his family in New York, USA
Reproduction/Instagram
Ruan Oliveira with his family on Christmas Eve
Reproduction/Instagram Stories
Mandaca shared photos at Christmas
Reproduction/Instagram
Giuliano celebrated Christmas with his family
Reproduction/Instagram
Matheus Donelli with family at Christmas
Reproduction/Instagram
Danilo Avelar with his family at Christmas; defender is not in the club’s plans for 2022
Reproduction/Instagram
