See how Corinthians players spent Christmas Eve

After an atypical Christmas in 2020, Corinthians players returned to normality in 2021. Last Friday night was a party and Timão’s athletes enjoyed it with their families and, some, registered the moment on social networks.

Remember that Corinthians players are on vacation and, having already taken some exams, should start the pre-season on January 3rd. THE my helm separated moments from some celebrations. Check it out below!

See records of Corinthians players’ Christmas Eve

willian and his family

Willian and his family on Christmas Eve

Reproduction/Instagram

Gabriel Pereira on Christmas night

Gabriel Pereira on Christmas night

Reproduction/Instagram Stories

J and your family on Christmas night

Reproduction/Instagram

Cassio, wife and children on Christmas Eve

Reproduction/Instagram

Gustavo Mantuan, beside his parents and sister

Gustavo Mantuan, alongside his parents and brothers, Guilherme and Giulia, at Christmas

Reproduction/Instagram

Fbio Santos and family on Christmas Eve

Reproduction/Instagram

Gustavo Silva and family

Gustavo Silva and family celebrate Christmas night

Reproduction/Instagram

Xavier on Christmas night

Xavier on Christmas night

Reproduction/Instagram

Raul Gustavo on Christmas night

Raul Gustavo on Christmas night

Reproduction/Instagram Stories

Gabriel shared Christmas night photo

Gabriel shared Christmas night photo

Reproduction/Instagram Stories

Rger Guedes with his family in New York, USA

Reproduction/Instagram

Ruan Oliveira next to the family

Ruan Oliveira with his family on Christmas Eve

Reproduction/Instagram Stories

Mandaca shared photos at Christmas

Mandaca shared photos at Christmas

Reproduction/Instagram

Giuliano celebrated Christmas with his family.

Giuliano celebrated Christmas with his family

Reproduction/Instagram

Matheus Donelli with fam

Matheus Donelli with family at Christmas

Reproduction/Instagram

Danilo Avelar next to the family

Danilo Avelar with his family at Christmas; defender is not in the club’s plans for 2022

Reproduction/Instagram

See more at: Corinthians squad.

