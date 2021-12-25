see how to use and the benefits

Sodium bicarbonate. just one ingredient with many uses! Used a lot for cleaning, did you know that, in addition, it also serves as medicine for various things? Yes, maybe you already knew that. However, today, December 25, 2021, we will show all benefits to use this powerful salt to positively impact your health!

Stop everything you’re doing! Come check these bombastic tips that the team of homemade tricks brought it to you! Certainly you will not regret it! Ah! And do not forget! If you don’t feel well, the right thing to do is search for a doctor, huh! Now come on!

Sodium bicarbonate: an effective ally for our health and beauty

Sodium bicarbonate is a crystallized and alkaline chemical compound. Whenever mixed with water, it can alkalinize and balance our health. However, only if used correctly! Don’t forget that the difference between medicine and poison is in quantity! Therefore, stay tuned to the following tips and see how and why to use baking soda.

To health

Combat stomach acidity : whenever you hit that heartburn, mix 1 tablespoon (coffee) of baking soda in half a glass of water. Drink the mixture. As a result, you’ll feel a lot better!

: whenever you hit that heartburn, mix 1 tablespoon (coffee) of baking soda in half a glass of water. Drink the mixture. As a result, you’ll feel a lot better! Improve muscle and prevent cancer : First, it is scientifically proven that water with a pH greater than 7.5 brings several health benefits. This compound is called alkaline water. To prepare, mix 1 spoon (coffee) in 1 liter of water. Drink throughout the day.

: First, it is scientifically proven that water with a pH greater than 7.5 brings several health benefits. This compound is called alkaline water. To prepare, mix 1 spoon (coffee) in 1 liter of water. Drink throughout the day. sitz bath for infections: Urine infection is a common problem. As well as thrush. Do you want to improve the symptoms of both? Make a sitz bath with 1 tablespoon of baking soda for every liter of water. Place in a bowl and sit in the solution for 20 minutes, up to 3 times a day. That way, it will improve a lot!

for beauty

whiten teeth : mix the baking soda into the toothpaste and use it to brush your teeth! But be careful! Do this only once a week so as not to damage your natural enamel!

: mix the baking soda into the toothpaste and use it to brush your teeth! But be careful! Do this only once a week so as not to damage your natural enamel! Remove ingrown hairs : Exfoliating the skin from areas such as the armpits, groin and legs helps to remove ingrown hairs. To make the compost, first mix a tablespoon of baking soda in the same measure of warm water. Then add a few drops of liquid soap. Then rub gently on the desired area.

: Exfoliating the skin from areas such as the armpits, groin and legs helps to remove ingrown hairs. To make the compost, first mix a tablespoon of baking soda in the same measure of warm water. Then add a few drops of liquid soap. Then rub gently on the desired area. Lighten dark areas of skin : Mix 3 scoops of your favorite moisturizer for each scoop of baking soda. You will have a very powerful exfoliant that will leave skin blemishes much lighter!

: Mix 3 scoops of your favorite moisturizer for each scoop of baking soda. You will have a very powerful exfoliant that will leave skin blemishes much lighter! Strips yellowish stains from the nails : sometimes the nails have those yellowish spots. Especially when you’re a smoker. First, stop smoking. Also, mix 1 tablespoon (coffee) in half a squeezed lemon. Afterwards, let it act for 3 minutes. Finally, wash with plenty of water. Finally, apply sunscreen.

: sometimes the nails have those yellowish spots. Especially when you’re a smoker. First, stop smoking. Also, mix 1 tablespoon (coffee) in half a squeezed lemon. Afterwards, let it act for 3 minutes. Finally, wash with plenty of water. Finally, apply sunscreen. End the foot odor : Initially, mix 2 tablespoons of baking soda with 3 tablespoons of liquid soap. Then add a few drops of vinegar. It’s a powerful mix against foot odor! Just exfoliate your feet with the mixture and wash right after!

: Initially, mix 2 tablespoons of baking soda with 3 tablespoons of liquid soap. Then add a few drops of vinegar. It’s a powerful mix against foot odor! Just exfoliate your feet with the mixture and wash right after! Wash the hair: put a spoon (coffee) of bicarbonate in the amount of shampoo used to wash the hair. Then wash as usual. Your strands will be much shinier and silkier!

Ah! I bet after these tips, there will be no lack of sodium bicarbonate there in your house! Finally, how about checking out this channel video Dr. Augusto? Find out more about the benefits of this potent chemical! Above all, remember! See the doctor!

