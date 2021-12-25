See the result of the Federal Lottery of Natal draw

The Federal Lottery of Natal had its draw held this Friday (24), with the 5625 contest. To play, just choose a ticket displayed at a Lottery House or at an accredited street vendor.

Each ticket contains ten fractions, which can be purchased in whole or in parts. The prize amount is proportional to the amount of fractions.

The chances of winning are as follows:

One of the five numbers drawn for the main prizes;

The thousand, the hundred and the ten of any of the numbers drawn in the five main prizes;

Tickets whose numbers contain the final ten identical to one of the previous 3 (three) dozen or the 3 (three) subsequent tenth of the number drawn for the 1st prize, except for those awarded by the previous and subsequent approximation;

The first prize unit.

See the results of contest 5625:

1st grade

Ticket: 078158 Lottery: Bixiga Lotteries City: São Paulo Award: BRL 1.35 million Ticket: 075563 Lottery: Lottery Conception City: Porto Alegre Award: BRL 15.5 thousand Ticket: 048743 Lottery: Carbell drugstore City: São João do Manteninha-MG Award: BRL 14 thousand Ticket: 077843 Lottery: Mendes lottery City: Stow-MG Award: BRL 13 thousand Ticket: 037004 Lottery: Luck charm City: São Paulo Award: BRL 12.2 thousand

2nd grade

