see today’s news (25)

The 2022 season may register a historic reinforcement for Brazilian football. In negotiations with Cavani, Corinthians defined the length of the contract and the salary that the Uruguayan will receive if he closes with the club. Now, the expectation is on account of a response from the striker, who is also in the sights of Barcelona.

CORINTHIANS WANTS TO PAY A BUN FOR CAVANI

Despite the competition from Barcelona, ​​the club from São Paulo is strongly interested in the Uruguayan. Thus, in addition to an ambitious sporting project, a high salary was offered to the striker.

RENEWAL OF ARBOLEDA MAY BE VOID JUSTICE

At the request of one of the businessmen involved in the negotiations, the renewal of Arboleda, which became a “novel”, can be annulled through a lawsuit.

BENFICA WAITING FOR JORGE JESUS’ DISMISSAL

After the defeat against Porto, Benfica’s board expected the coach to resign. However, the scenario did not occur, something that caused surprise behind the scenes at the club.

MATTOS DOES REVELATION

Before the name of Alexandre Mattos, who will not exercise the position of football director under Ronaldo Fenômeno, important names were on the professional’s list.

EXIT FROM LUCAS LIMA

Outside of Abel Ferreira’s plans, Lucas Lima will not return to Palmeiras. Thus, the tendency is for the midfielder to dispute Libertadores for Fortaleza, which is close to closing a deal with Verdão.

NEW OUTPUT ON CORINTHIANS?

Criticized by the crowd, the steering wheel Gabriel can pack your bags for the Middle East. That’s because Al Taawon, from Saudi Arabia, showed interest in signing the Corinthians player.

DOUGLAS BACKS THE ROOSTER?

In addition to São Paulo, the striker is in the sights of Atlético-MG for 2022. Even though it is a complicated operation, the current Brazilian champion does not rule out the arrival of another ace in the team.

