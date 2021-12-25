See what’s new in the ball market this Friday, December 24th

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports Comments Off on See what’s new in the ball market this Friday, December 24th 3 Views


See what’s new in the soccer market this Friday, December 24 – Gazeta Esportiva




















See what’s new in the ball market this Friday, December 24th


Al Taawon, from Saudi Arabia, is interested in hiring Gabriel, the Corinthians midfielder. (Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Corinthians Agency)

Al Taawon, from Saudi Arabia, is interested in hiring Gabriel, the Corinthians midfielder. (Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Corinthians Agency)


São Paulo confirmed the hiring of goalkeeper Jandrei, who was at Santos. (Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC)

São Paulo confirmed the hiring of goalkeeper Jandrei, who was at Santos. (Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC)


President Duilio Monteiro Alves, of Corinthians, dismissed the idea of ​​involving João Victor and Lucas Piton in a deal by striker Diego Costa, of Atlético-MG. (Photo: Pedro Souza/ Atlético-MG)

President Duilio Monteiro Alves, of Corinthians, dismissed the idea of ​​involving João Victor and Lucas Piton in a deal by striker Diego Costa, of Atlético-MG. (Photo: Pedro Souza/ Atlético-MG)


Atlético-GO announced the hiring of goalkeeper Renan, 32 years old, revealed by Botafogo and who was free in the market. (Photo: Publicity/ Atlético-GO)

Atlético-GO announced the hiring of goalkeeper Renan, 32 years old, revealed by Botafogo and who was free in the market. (Photo: Publicity/ Atlético-GO)


São Paulo renewed with the steering wheel Maressa until the end of 2022 (Photo: Divulgation/Paulo Pinto)

São Paulo renewed with the steering wheel Maressa until the end of 2022 (Photo: Divulgation/Paulo Pinto)


São Paulo lent defender Bruno Alves to Grêmio until June 2023 (Photo: Divulgação/Grêmio)

São Paulo lent defender Bruno Alves to Grêmio until June 2023 (Photo: Divulgação/Grêmio)

Privacy & Cookies Policy

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Coritiba announces Renê Simões as Head Sport

He arrives to replace Newton Drummond Per André Ribas in December 24th, 2021 at 1:48 …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved