See what’s new in the ball market this Friday, December 24th
Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports 3 Views
See what’s new in the soccer market this Friday, December 24 – Gazeta Esportiva
See what’s new in the ball market this Friday, December 24th
Al Taawon, from Saudi Arabia, is interested in hiring Gabriel, the Corinthians midfielder. (Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Corinthians Agency)
São Paulo confirmed the hiring of goalkeeper Jandrei, who was at Santos. (Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC)
President Duilio Monteiro Alves, of Corinthians, dismissed the idea of involving João Victor and Lucas Piton in a deal by striker Diego Costa, of Atlético-MG. (Photo: Pedro Souza/ Atlético-MG)
Atlético-GO announced the hiring of goalkeeper Renan, 32 years old, revealed by Botafogo and who was free in the market. (Photo: Publicity/ Atlético-GO)
São Paulo renewed with the steering wheel Maressa until the end of 2022 (Photo: Divulgation/Paulo Pinto)
São Paulo lent defender Bruno Alves to Grêmio until June 2023 (Photo: Divulgação/Grêmio)
We use cookies to provide a more relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking on “To accept”, you agree to the use of ALL cookies. Meet our Privacy Policy.
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Check Also
He arrives to replace Newton Drummond Per André Ribas in December 24th, 2021 at 1:48 …