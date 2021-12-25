Sergio Ramos apologizes after PSG’s first expulsion: “New day to learn” | french football

Defender Sergio Ramos took the field in the second half of the Paris Saint-Germain’s game against Lorient, for the French Championship (watch the goals above), took two yellow cards with less than five minutes between them and was sent off before the final whistle. After the match, the Spaniard expressed regret:
— Today is a new day to learn. Tomorrow is a new day to improve. Always looking ahead. Let’s go! — declared the player, on Twitter.
Sergio Ramos was sent off during the game between Lorient and PSG, for the French Championship — Photo: AFP
This game against Lorient was only Sergio Ramos’ third for PSG since he arrived, in July. The defender replaced left-back Nuno Mendes on his way back from half-time. 36 minutes into the final stage, he received the first yellow card for an attacking foul. The second came at 39, due to a foul on Terem Moffi.
Sergio Ramos has been on the field for just 175 since he started playing for Paris Saint-Germain. The first game was only in November, against Saint-Étienne. There were two matches for the French Championship and one for the French Cup. He was a starter twice and once (this one against Lorient) he left the bench.
— It’s football, it could happen to anyone — said coach Mauricio Pochettino, when asked about the expulsion at the press conference.
Even with Wednesday’s draw, PSG remains isolated in the lead of the French Championship. With 46 points, the team has 13 more than Nice, in second place.
- Check the French Championship 2021/22 table
Sergio Ramos was sent off during the game between Lorient and PSG, for the French Championship — Photo: AFP