Settlement with Matheus Araújo was articulated by a board member without a position at Corinthians; understand

Corinthians verbally concluded negotiations to extend the contract with midfielder Matheus Araújo, a standout in the Corinthians youth categories. The extension of the link was already given as a lost case in the Corinthians Base CT, but a meeting this Thursday, between the athlete, his representatives, and the counselor Jacinto Antônio Ribeiro, known as “Jaça”, changed the course of the negotiations.

It is noteworthy that Jaça, responsible for conducting the negotiation in its final moments, does not have an official position at the Corinthians base. At the moment, the club’s lower categories are, at least officially, under the care of Osvaldo Neto (general director) and André Figueiredo (manager). Both were not present at the meeting.

Previously, it was Carlos Brazil, former manager of Timão’s youth teams, who had been talking to the athlete’s representatives. Before leaving the club to take on the Vasco professional, Brazil, however, was unable to reach a common denominator with Araújo’s staff.

Matheus Araújo already had his departure taken for granted internally. The midfielder had advanced conversations with a club from the Spanish first division, whose name was not open to the report. A Brazilian club also presented an official proposal to the midfielder, but the talks did not progress. The player, even, had been staying out of some training because of that.

THE my helm he sought contact with the Corinthians board to clarify the situation, but the club did not return with a position.

Araújo’s new relationship with Corinthians should be signed by Tuesday, and will be valid for another three seasons. The renewal also ensures the presence of the midfielder in the next Copa São Paulo, which will start in January.

See more at: Corinthians Base and Ball Market.