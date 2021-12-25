‘Sex and the City’ Actor Receives New Sexual Violence Charge – Culture

A new woman publicly accused the American actor of sexual violence Chris Noth, who played the character Mr. Big in the TV series sex and the city.

the singer and songwriter Lisa Gentile said this Thursday, at a press conference, that Noth harassed her in New York in 2002. According to her, the actor insisted on entering her apartment after giving her a ride.

“He started kissing me almost immediately. Then he leaned over and pulled me hard towards him,” described the singer, who said she felt uncomfortable and rejected her advances. noth. “Then he got more aggressive, put his hands on my breasts and started squeezing them tightly over my clothes.”

She stated that noth put the singer’s hands on his cock. “Finally, I managed to push him out of his control, yelling, ‘No, I don’t want that!’.” According to her, the actor insulted her and threatened to end her career if she told someone what had happened.

Lisa will not be able to accuse noth in court, since the complaint has lapsed under the laws of the state of New York, informed her lawyer Gloria Allred.

Last week, two women told The Hollywood Reporter that they had been sexually abused by noth. The actor denied the allegations and did not respond to a request for comment made after the new complaint.