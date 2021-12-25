Shipwreck in Greece leaves at least 16 refugees dead on Christmas Eve

GREECE – At least 16 people died in the wreckage of an immigrant boat on the Greek island of Paros, in the Aegean Sea, on Friday, Christmas Eve. This is the third maritime disaster involving a refugee vessel in Greek waters since Wednesday, with about 30 deaths in all, according to the country’s coast guard.

Authorities organized an overnight search and rescue operation northwest of Paros. Air and sea resources have been deployed in the area, the coast guard said.

Greece is one of the European Union’s main entry routes for migrants and refugees from Africa, the Middle East and beyond, although the flow has slowed since 2015-2016, when more than a million people crossed the country to other European Union states. .

The semi-official Athens news agency said the bodies of 12 men, three women and a child had been recovered from the area.

Eighty people are believed to have been aboard the ship, which the coast guard said was bound for Italy from Turkey. The circumstances under which the ship capsized were unclear.

Giannis Plakiotakis, Greece’s minister of maritime transport, said drug gangs were responsible for the disasters.

The gangs “are indifferent to human life, piling dozens of people, without life jackets, on boats that do not meet the most basic safety standards,” he said in a written note.

On Friday morning, Greek authorities said they had recovered 11 bodies from the scene of another wreck, when a sailboat carrying migrants capsized on an uninhabited islet in southern Greece on Thursday.

Another 90 people were rescued in this operation. The coast guard said initial information suggested these migrants were also heading to Italy.

During the night, between Tuesday and Wednesday, a boat that allegedly carried up to 50 migrants sank on the island of Folegandros, with the disappearance of dozens.