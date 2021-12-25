Shopee and Procon-SP sign a collaboration agreement to remove illegal products from the platform

Shopee e-commerce platform and São Paulo’s Procon signed, last Wednesday (22), a collaboration agreement to ensure that virtual store users have access to original products and refund in case of non-delivery. According to Procon/SP, the measure came to speed up the removal of illegal advertisements from the site and adjust the e-commerce operation in accordance with Brazilian law. Shopee has some issues related to consumer rights.

THE Director-general of Procon-SP, Fernando Capez, stated in an interview on the Tecnoblog website that the store could be fined R$ 10.9 million for selling products without a grade. Seeking to avoid the loss, Shopee decided to work alongside the agency. Still according to Capez, the collaboration term makes it clear that the e-commerce needs to sell with invoice, prohibit the sale of counterfeit or contraband items, in addition to guaranteeing refunds for customers.

All consumers who regret their purchase, receive a defective product or do not deliver, must be reimbursed through the “Shopee Guarantee” program. In addition, Shopee was required to remove all illegal advertisements. In a note also sent to the Tecnoblog website, the responsible for Government Relations at Shopee Brazil, Luciana Hachmann, said that the platform wants to work together with Procon-SP to resolve this entire situation. “We hope to build a productive partnership with Procon, focused on our common goals, in order to maintain a safe and accessible ecosystem for all”, the company said in a statement.