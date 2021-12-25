Sidnei Piva speaks to Roberto Cabrini about the Itapemirim stoppage and accusations against him

Yadunandan Singh

Image: TV Record


Amidst the chaos caused by the stoppage of Itapemirim flights, the president of the Group, Sidnei Piva, is being accused of diversion and fraud in several of its businesses. With this context, he was interviewed by Roberto Cabrini, for a program that will air next Sunday.

The investigative reporter, known for major coverages such as the 1996 Taliban takeover of power in Afghanistan, is now on TV Record and has his own picture on the program Domingo Espetacular, known for harsh interviews with people accused of some illegality, and who don’t usually do interviews for other televisions.

The interviewee this time will be Sidnei Piva, a businessman who bought the Itapemirim Group in 2016 and who has now been accused of diverting resources from ITA Transportes Aéreos and the entire business group for his own benefit, while the company suffocated, owed suppliers and delayed salaries of employees.

The exclusive interview will air on Sunday, the 26th. In the call, available below, TV Record advanced some parts, showing that the interview was in a “tense” mood. See below:


