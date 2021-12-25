Silvio Santos may have authorized the sale of SBT; know for how much

According to information released by the website Notícias da TV, SBT employees would have met with executives from a media conglomerate in Brazil to negotiate the sale of the station. The amount that the presenter and businessman Silvio Santos would have asked for by the network was R$1 billion. However, it appears that the specific group has not shown interest in the purchase.

The reason for the interest in selling the station would be the possible retirement of Silvio Santos, who is currently 91 years old. According to the website, one of the representatives of the media conglomerate would have said that “SBT is Silvio Santos”.

With that, the question about “how much is SBT worth without Silvio and the group companies that advertise on the channel”, because, according to the representative, the network’s business model was set up to sell the entrepreneur’s products.

The conglomerate’s lack of interest in the purchase of SBT is not related to the amount requested by Silvio Santos, but one of the executives and former president of a TV, said that the problem is the lack of a clear business plan. “The problem is not the price. The difficulty is to show that BRL 1 billion will be recovered and will become even more money in the future”, he declared, according to Notícias da TV.

About SBT

The Brazilian Television System (SBT) was founded on August 19, 1981 by entrepreneur and television animator Silvio Santos. The station emerged after a public competition made by the Federal government for the creation of two new TV networks, and SBT was created from some concessions revoked from the extinct Rede Tupi.

The first program shown by the network was the live broadcast of the act of contracting a concession, which was signed on the same day the network was founded.