Sister of Gabigol apologizes after receiving criticism for talking about Santos clothing

Influencer Dhiovanna Barbosa used social media to apologize. Gabigol’s sister caused controversy and was criticized after saying that “Santista doesn’t come out dressed up” in allusion to the concern of the residents of Santos, on the coast of Santos, in relation to their clothing.

In order to generalize the style of the residents of the city of São Paulo, the 20-year-old said that people tend to walk “loosely”.

“People don’t come out so tidy, so I’m always very tidy, and people, like, more good, you know? In flip flops, dropped, or with the clothes he wore seven times in a row in the same tour,” he said.

With the repercussion of her speech, the influencer used her Instagram stories, last Friday (24), to apologize for her statement.

“Because I know I didn’t mean anything in evil. So I’m doing it here for my fans, who are trying to help me,” explained the influencer. Then, she says that many were offended, but that at no time did she mean that “people are poor”, she said.

“I expressed myself the wrong way, really. I wanted to say that, since I’m from Santos, and here it’s on the coast, people wear more flip-flops, shorts, people don’t dress up, for example, like in São Paulo,” said the young woman. She even says in the post that hate cannot be resolved with hate, and that she was attacked for her words.

“There are a lot of people calling me names. I’m coming here to apologize, I didn’t want to express myself that way. I’m not going to talk about it anymore”, he concluded.

